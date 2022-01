STATEN ISLAND. N.Y. — Freezing rain and icy conditions could be in the cards for the morning commute on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Beginning after 4 a.m., light showers are expected to develop over the area. Conditions may be cold enough to allow for a period of freezing rain. This freezing rain will be capable of producing hazardous conditions on area roadways.

