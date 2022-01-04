ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Baker Mayfield takes beating, criticizes game plan vs. Steelers star T.J. Watt

By Nate Ulrich, Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH — Dominate and demoralize.

That's what the Browns allowed Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt to do to them in a 26-14 loss on “Monday Night Football” at Heinz Field.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield took nine sacks, four of which were credited to Watt.

Now Mayfield is considering sitting out the regular-season finale Jan. 9 against the AFC North champion Cincinnati Bengals because he's “pretty damn beat up,” will undergo surgery on the left, non-throwing shoulder he injured in Week 2 and the Browns were eliminated from playoff contention Sunday.

Watt excelling against the Browns (7-9) is one thing. He's a four-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro selection. He's going to make plays for the Steelers (8-7-1).

But coach Kevin Stefanski and his assistants not giving rookie right tackle James Hudson III adequate assistance against Watt is another thing.

'NOT SMART': Jadeveon Clowney's shoe toss stuns Browns coach Kevin Stefanski

'NOT SMART': Jadeveon Clowney's shoe toss stuns Browns coach Kevin Stefanski

Mayfield was frustrated enough after the game to criticize the game plan and thereby the coaches who devised it.

“Obviously their front’s pretty good. It has been for years,” Mayfield said on Zoom. “But when you’ve got T.J. Watt over there and we’re not giving our rookie tackle a whole lot of help, it’s not going to be good.”

Hudson is a fourth-round draft pick who started for just the third time in the NFL. Mayfield made it clear his intent was not to rip Hudson. Mayfield's point is the coaches should have known they needed to slide the protection toward Hudson and assign tight ends and running backs to double-team or chip Watt more often.

Mayfield's future with the Browns isn't certain largely because of his poor play during the 2021 season and his unresolved long-term contractual situation. Yet his relationship with Stefanski and the coaching staff doesn't seem to be great, either. After the Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens 24-22 on Dec. 12, Mayfield lamented the Cleveland offense becoming too conservative . And in his postgame media availability Monday night, Mayfield didn't completely shy away from a question about whether he feels the offense has been put in positions to succeed this season.

“I’m not going to get into too many details about that as a full-season evaluation,” Mayfield said. “We’ve obviously been pretty banged up. I believe in James. I pray to God that you guys [in the media] don’t spin this into something where I’m criticizing James Hudson. That’s not what I’m doing. We’re talking about an All Pro that he’s going up against, and he hasn’t had very many starts. So I’m proud of James. He kept swinging. He kept fighting.

“Now when it comes to what we’ve had to deal with all season, there’s been a lot of ups and downs. Do I believe I could play better? Absolutely. Do I believe there’s positions that we as an offense could’ve been put in that are better? Absolutely. There’s so many critiques throughout the year. If there wasn’t, we wouldn’t be sitting here at 7-9. So it is what it is.”

Part of the Browns being banged up is All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin being out of the season with a ruptured patellar tendon he suffered in his right knee Nov. 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgjEm_0dcIAuEW00
Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) and offensive tackle James Hudson (66) pick up quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) after Mayfield was sacked by the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) The Associated Press

The Browns have started Blake Hance in place of Conklin six times this season, but offensive line coach Bill Callahan has said Hance's natural position in the NFL is guard, and the organization obviously wants to accelerate Hudson's development because it keeps turning to him despite other options.

“James had good moments for us this season,” Stefanski said. “Felt like he was getting better. Obviously, I know what the stat line looks like, but I'm not going to put all that on him. He's a young player that we expect to continue to get better.”

Hance had started the previous two games after Hudson went on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but the coaches went back to Hudson on Monday. Four-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio had moved to left tackle for the previous two games because the team's COVID-19 outbreak last month also forced Jedrick Wills Jr. to miss two games.

Last week, Stefanski immediately shot down the notion of continuing to start Bitonio at left tackle , where he had been playing well, and moving Wills to right tackle, where he played his entire life until the Browns drafted him 10th overall out of the University of Alabama in 2020.

“You don't want to give up nine sacks,” Bitonio said. “We didn't perform well enough as an O-line, as an offense.

“[Watt is] a great player. He had a bunch of sacks and was making plays for their team. It's something that you try and red dot him during the week and eliminate him, but he made plays for them today.”

Remember how poorly the Chicago Bears game planned for Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett in Week 3? Rookie quarterback Justin Fields took nine sacks, led by Garrett's single-game franchise record 4½ .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324hPI_0dcIAuEW00
16. Steelers (21): OLB T.J. Watt doesn't get enough love. A half-dozen games with multiple sacks and 21.5 in just 14 games? Reggie White-esque, the ultimate compliment. Philip G. Pavely, USA TODAY Sports

Well, the Browns looked like the Bears in Week 17.

"That many sacks, that's on me," Stefanski said.

Watt isn't complaining about setting a new career high in sacks — both for a single game and a season. He did it in prime time, too, strengthening his case for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, an award Garrett has been chasing since Cleveland drafted him first overall in 2017. Watt leads the league with 21½ sacks. Garrett is tied for third with 15 sacks.

"He was a great player out there," Garrett said. "He’s been balling all year, and he continued his success."

The Steelers were credited with 11 quarterback hits, led by Watt's five.

“You have to be able to adapt mid-game,” Mayfield said, “and we didn’t do a good enough job, as you could tell.”

Mayfield is under contract through next season because the Browns exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal for $18.858 million .

Still, whether his partnership with the Browns can survive what has become a mess of a season is a legitimate question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVoKF_0dcIAuEW00
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates after sacking Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Gene J. Puskar, AP

Browns QB Baker Mayfield has five passes batted

The nine sacks were far from the only rough aspect of Mayfield's night.

He went 16-of-38 passing (42.1%) for 185 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions for a rating of 53.1, with five of his passes batted or deflected near the line of scrimmage.

“Sometimes when I can see them blatantly just waiting for a pass to put their hands up, I can kind of change my arm angle,” Mayfield said. “There’s a few times that I had to put the ball a little bit behind these guys just to get it around them. Some of them, these are timing throws. I have to be on time. I have to put the ball in the right place and let it fly. So a lot of those [batted balls] were due to that.”

Watt and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward each had two deflections. Rookie defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk had one.

“As a quarterback, you've got to always be thinking about your eyes and those type of things,” Stefanski said. “If the guys jump, offensive line-wise, we've got to make sure that we keep their hands down and hit them when they jump up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IrqzQ_0dcIAuEW00
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gestures during the second half an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright) Don Wright, AP

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com .

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Baker Mayfield takes beating, criticizes game plan vs. Steelers star T.J. Watt

Comments

Brett Becton
2d ago

Stefanski has been horribly out coached in EVERY game this year!! Baker isn't the answer either but the coach is supposed to put the players in their best situations to succeed!!

Reply(1)
5
HealWorld
2d ago

I like TJ Watt but he didn't break Michael Straham Record Straham did 22 Sacks in 17 games. 18 games would be a new set record are Mike's 22 in 17 games.

Reply(1)
2
Roberta Sambenedetto
2d ago

there he goes blames everyone but himself !!! where's his wife throwing team under the bus? coach and Baker needs to go

Reply(2)
2
