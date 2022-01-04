RCSO responds to crash at Windsor Spring and Tobacco Roads
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a crash.
It happened shortly before 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning at the intersection of Windsor Spring and Tobacco Roads.
Gold Cross EMS was dispatched.
No word yet on injuries or if the road is closed near the scene of the wreck.
