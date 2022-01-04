ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

8 best CeraVe products for acne, combination, oily and dry skin

By Louise Whitbread
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UnjGS_0dcIAqhc00

CeraVe first arrived on UK shores back in 2018 and thanks to its affordable range of hardworking products for both face and body, has since earned a cult status among skincare fans.

There’s no exaggerated performance claims or luxurious packaging, instead the brand focuses on science-led formulas that allow you to achieve realistic results. In 2020, the brand saw a boom in popularity thanks to TikTok users, who in their droves, raved about its effectiveness at treating everything from dehydration to acne.

While the US-born brand has an extensive line-up of products available stateside, for Brits, the range is much more streamlined. Not that we’re complaining – the 14 products on offer are still an impressive bunch and it makes for easy shopping without the overwhelming choice often found on the skincare market. So, we put them all to the test to find the best of the bunch.

Loved for its low prices and generous sized products which are easily accessible, it taps into what many of us are looking for in our beauty routines; budget-friendly products that are simple to use and deliver effective results, whether you’re looking for added hydration, a fast-absorbing moisturiser or a cleanser that keeps skin free from irritation.

How we tested

In our testing period, we looked at efficacy, value for money, ease of application and any results we saw with continued use. Here’s our detailed verdict on the best CeraVe products and why they deserve a spot in your routine.

Read more:

The best CeraVe products for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – CeraVe hydrating cleanser: £9.50, Boots.com
  • Best for make-up removal – CeraVe hydrating micellar water: £10, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for acne and oily skin – CeraVe smoothing cleanser: £12, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for normal to dry skin – CeraVe facial moisturiser SPF25: £12.99, Superdrug.com
  • Best for all skin types – CeraVe moisturising lotion: £9.50, Boots.com
  • Best body cream – CeraVe hydrating moisturising cream pot: £16, Boots.com
  • Best for dehydrated skin – CeraVe hydrating hyaluronic acid serum: £17, Feelunique.com
  • Best for keratosis pilaris – CeraVe SA smoothing moisturising cream tube: £12, ASOS.com

CeraVe hydrating cleanser, 236ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rA0HH_0dcIAqhc00

Best: For combination skin

Rating: 10/10

The most widely-known product from the brand is this lightweight gel-cream cleanser, with one pump sufficient enough to wash your whole face with. It’s perfect for using first thing in the morning as it instantly softens skin and leaves you feeling refreshed. For less than £10, it holds a generous 236ml of product so lasts ages. It’s rich in ceramides and hyaluronic acid which work together to protect the skin barrier and retain moisture.

It’s our reviewer’s go-to cleanser when acne medication often leaves skin dry, rough, tight and generally uncomfortable. It’s also calming too, so if you’re finding your T-zone to be oilier than usual, struggling with a particularly bad breakout or are experiencing sensitivity, it feels soothing on the skin and won’t exacerbate any irritation. Basic but brilliant, it’s a great first step in any skincare routine.

Buy now £9.50, Boots.com

CeraVe hydrating micellar water, 295ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DbM6E_0dcIAqhc00

Best: For make-up removal

Rating: 9/10

This is the newest addition to CeraVe’s slowly expanding UK range. Micellar water is a speedy way to remove make-up as you don’t need any running water, just a cotton round – reusable ones if you can. Like all of CeraVe’s products, it has a gentle formula rich in ceramides that doesn’t irritate, leave skin red or feeling sensitive, nor does it strip the skin.

The ultimate test for micellar water is its ability to remove mascara, and many products fall by the wayside if unable to. However, CeraVe has perfected its water-based solution, creating a product that broke down our most stubborn matte red lipstick and multiple coatings of waterproof mascara with ease, with no tugging or pulling of skin required.

It’s a great entry point to the brand as anyone with any skin type can enjoy it and if you regularly wear make-up, we couldn’t recommend this more.

Buy now £10.00, Lookfantastic.com

CeraVe smoothing cleanser, 236ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGetA_0dcIAqhc00

Best: For acne and oily skin

Rating: 9/10

If acne is wreaking havoc on your skin and self-esteem, this affordable gel cleanser is a helping hand. It’s brilliantly gentle and won’t feel painful on angry, red breakouts but will effectively cleanse skin. The hero ingredient is salicylic acid, which exfoliates, reduces inflammation and redness while unclogging pores too, making it ideal for oily skin types.

Not only that, it can reduce sebum excess, which clogs pores and can lead to spots. Unlike the rest of CeraVe’s line-up, it’s the only pump bottle which is slightly see-through, so you always know how much you have left. When applied to damp skin, it lathers, but not excessively so and leaves skin feeling calmer and smoother.

Buy now £12.00, Lookfantastic.com

CeraVe facial moisturiser SPF25, 52ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bbPsX_0dcIAqhc00

Best: For normal to dry skin

Rating: 9/10

If dry skin is your concern, this moisturiser is just what you need. It’s a thicker cream, which is to be expected for a product made for dry skin, but doesn’t feel heavy, and sits nicely under makeup without leaving skin looking greasy. It contains a broad spectrum SPF25, meaning it protects from UVA and UVB rays, and is an easy way to get in your sunscreen protection.

It lasted our reviewer four months before we needed a top up, pretty impressive considering the size. Formulated with ceramides, it helps to strengthen the skin barrier while simultaneously boosting hydration.

Buy now £12.99, Superdrug.com

CeraVe moisturising lotion, 236ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YE90G_0dcIAqhc00

Best: For all skin types

Rating: 8/10

Body lotions tend to divide people into two camps; those that religiously apply it and those that can’t be bothered. This will keep everyone happy and is a must-have in your body care routine. It’s a lightweight consistency that takes literally seconds to absorb and just three pumps adequately covers your whole body. It’s not messy, sticky nor takes an age to rub in before you can put your pyjamas on.

Not only that, it’s versatile too – safe enough for use as your facial moisturiser if you’re finding it in need of a richer formula, and again, it takes seconds to absorb. It’s the most fuss-free lotion we’ve ever tried. If you are using it on your face, just make sure to pump out less product to avoid over-applying.

Buy now £9.50, Boots.com

CeraVe hydrating moisturising cream pot, 454g

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZKSHk_0dcIAqhc00

Best: For normal to dry skin

Rating: 8/10

This is your classic body cream, rich and thick but doesn’t look or feel greasy. There’s nothing worse than having to stand in your bedroom or bathroom waiting for cream to sink into your skin to avoid sticking to your pyjamas, but there’s nothing like that with this. A generous scoop is plenty to cover your whole body.

It’s fragrance-free, like all of CeraVe’s products so does lack a little in luxury, but makes up for it with its fast-acting formula to improve areas of dry skin, especially on legs post-shaving, elbows and knees. Our reviewer was happy to report it worked a treat on patches of eczema, too.

Buy now £16.00, Boots.com

CeraVe hydrating hyaluronic acid serum, 30ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NXVTI_0dcIAqhc00

Best: For dehydrated skin

Rating: 8/10

This is the most recent launch from CeraVe, making its debut in the UK in March 2021 and the first serum Brits have been able to get their hands on from the brand. It’s a brilliant starting point if you’re looking to introduce a hydration-focused serum into your routine but want something simple and uncomplicated.

It’s more lightweight than most other hydrating creams we’ve tried, so is suitable for oily, dry or sensitive skin types, and is well worth adding into your routine – apply after cleansing and before your moisturiser. Its formula is, as the name suggests, rich in hyaluronic acid, a molecule that’s a thousand times its weight in water which attracts and retains moisture. It won’t leave your skin feeling tacky and we found it left our face feeling baby soft for hours after.

Buy now £17.00, Feelunique.com

CeraVe SA smoothing moisturising cream tube

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRga3_0dcIAqhc00

Best: For very dry skin

Rating: 9/10

This is without a doubt, better than any luxurious, high-end body cream we’ve ever tried, outperforming products that cost three, four, even five-times as much. It’s very thick so will take longer to rub in, but is packaged in a tube which makes it easier not to over apply the product.

If you struggle with keratosis pilaris – dry skin and tiny bumps found on the arms, backs of the legs and bum – this is a godsend at smoothing rougher areas of skin that a regular lotion just can’t tend to. The formula is enriched with salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid and urea, which gently exfoliate and keep skin moisturised.

Buy now £12.00, Asos.com

The verdict: CeraVe products

Basic, but in the best way, it’s hard to pinpoint one product from CeraVe, as they all perform well, depending on what your skin needs. If you’re new to the brand, try the hydrating cleanser for a surefire way to keep skin feeling soft and clean.

But, if you’re keen to find a new, fuss-free body moisturiser for drier areas, then you can’t go wrong with the moisturising lotion .

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and skincare, try the links below:

We separate the hype from the holy grails – these are the best Glossier products to shop right now

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Oil Experts Swear By For Stimulating Hair Growth

Struggling with hair loss or thinning locks can make a significant impact on your confidence, and it’s only natural to want to find a solution that can help reverse the damage and thicken your hair effectively. Just as hair loss can stem from a number of factors from your diet to hormones, there are just as many solutions which can help to treat fallout from the root. If you’re not yet ready to turn to the hard hitting regrowth serums or are simply looking for a gentler method for stimulating stronger, thicker strands, there’s one oil which has been well regarded as a promising solution for hair growth.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Anti-Aging Eyeshadow Trick Every Woman Over 40 Should Try

As you grow older, adjusting your makeup application to flatter your complexion can make all the difference in your appearance. Sticking to techniques that worked in your 20’s may be second nature by now, but tailoring your makeup to lift and highlight the skin while drawing attention to the high points of your face will do the most for enhancing your youthful glow. If you’re experiencing the natural side effects of aging in the form of sagging or drooping skin, there are eyeshadow application techniques to avoid, and some which can allow you to smooth your lids and look younger than before.
MAKEUP
In Style

People Are Calling This the "Most Powerful Age-Defying Cream" They've Ever Used — and We Have a Sale Code

Retinol alternatives are all the rage these days for providing the same unrivaled anti-aging results with minimal irritation. But you don't have to give up on the original ingredient if you don't want to: There are plenty of retinol-based formulas that cause little to no adverse reaction, especially if you're smart about application. And right now, InStyle readers can score one of the least irritating retinol formulas out there for less with an exclusive code.
SKIN CARE
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
In Style

Shoppers Say This Clean, Anti-Aging Face Oil Makes It Look Like They Got Botox

It pains me to say this, but beauty products are fallible. If I had a nickel for every boastful serum that failed to make any sort of difference to my skin, well, I'd have enough to pay my New York City rent. That doesn't feel great, especially when some buys go for upwards of $50 (although some justify the cost). But of all the skincare categories, face oil reliably gives great results — even ones that just cost $13.
SKIN CARE
MedicineNet.com

How Do You Stop an Itchy Scalp?

Here are 12 simple home remedies to reduce an itchy scalp, which include hair washing, food and diet modifications, and using antidandruff shampoo. You should not expect that a single day of shampooing will help with all the issues that cause itching. You must wash your hair regularly with shampoos...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Skin#Oily Skin#Sensitive Skin#Cosmetics#Skin Type#Tiktok#Brits#Boots Com#Lookfantastic Com
Refinery29

This Is How Often You Need To Change Your Pillowcases For Clear Skin

Over the past few years, we've pretty much all become fastidious about being clean. From never leaving the house without a bottle of hand sanitiser to disinfecting our mobile phones after a night out, even those who previously weren't that bothered about bacteria are on board. Are your hands really spotless unless you sang "Happy Birthday" all the way through?
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Vitamin You Should Be Having Every Morning To Beat Chronic Dry Skin, According To Experts

Dry skin is one of the most common skin struggles, particularly in the cold winter months. Categorized by patchy, flaky areas on the skin and an uncomfortable tight sensation, it’s only natural to search for a solution in any form. While the first line of defense in fighting dry, cracked skin will most likely be your serum and lotion routine, focusing on your diet and supplement routine also has the potential to create visible changes in the texture of your skin. With that in mind, we checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lily Talakoub for her insight on the best vitamin to help support hydrated skin while brightening your complexion.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Health

The 14 Best Vitamin C Serums for Younger, Brighter Skin

Dermatologists and beauty bloggers rave about vitamin C serums, and it's no wonder they're so popular. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that stimulates collagen production and helps to reduce signs of aging by repairing the damage done by free radicals and the sun. It can even help to protect against future damage (though it's no substitute for sunscreen). The result: brighter and firmer skin, fewer fine lines and wrinkles, and a more even skin tone.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

This Highly Rated Retinol Under-Eye Stick Will Chase Away Your Dark Circles

Does anyone else wake up after even a good night’s rest and somehow look like they got absolutely no sleep? Some of us just aren’t blessed with bright, glow-y under eyes. Sure, you can try using concealer and other makeup techniques to brighten the under eyes, but sometimes you just don’t want to wear anything on your face. I think we all can agree that we want to feel confident in our own skin, even when we aren’t wearing any makeup. We might have found a solution to your no-concealer days. Peace Out has an under eye stick that will work...
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

Do you have dehydrated skin? Here's how to tell — plus 6 products to treat it

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

13 best hair oils to make your hair feel softer and healthier

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Shoppers Swear They Look Like They’re Wearing Lash Extensions

If you’ve experienced raccoon eyes or clumps for days, you could probably use a new mascara. Finding the perfect formula for your lashes is a tall order, but there’s an under-the-radar mascara you should know about. Merit Beauty’s Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara tints, lengthens and lifts your lashes in a few swipes. Say goodbye to your process of applying 10 coats of product only to then experience  immediate smudging. In fact, the brush is designed with precision and curling power at the top of mind. It volumizes your lashes without adding extra weight to them. This way, they look longer and...
MAKEUP
The Independent

The Independent

418K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy