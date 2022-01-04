Clean Juice chain comes to Connecticut, opens first site

Clean Juice is at 1195 Hopmeadow St. in Simsbury. Susan Dunne

The North Carolina-based smoothie chain Clean Juice , which has 110 locations nationwide, recently opened its first Connecticut store, at 1195 Hopmeadow St. in Simsbury.

Meagen McCusker, the owner of Clean Juice, is a dermatologist, with offices in Simsbury and Enfield. McCusker’s mother, Connie Marcy, is a nutritionist in Brookfield.

McCusker’s life has been centered on health and nutrition. So during the pandemic, when she had time to think about what else she wanted to do with her life, she decided to open a restaurant selling healthful food.

“What our town really needed is a juice bar, something healthy and fast,” McCusker said. “I looked at juice chains and a lot of them seems to be not as healthy, with artificial sweeteners and food that was processed or frozen.”

The menu has cold-pressed juices, fresh juices and wellness shots. Cold-pressed juices include Sweet Green (cucumber, apple, kale, spinach, mint), Orange (carrot, pineapple, orange, turmeric), Red (apple, carrot, beet, lemon), White (cashews, Himalayan salt, vanilla, cinnamon, maple syrup) and other “color” combinations.

Juices have names such as The Immunity One (orange, carrot, pineapple, turmeric, lemon) and The Energy One (beet, apple, orange, celery, carrot, ginger). Wellness shots, which can be added to any beverage, are made of elderberry, wheatgrass and other natural elements.

The menu also includes smoothies, protein smoothies — “you can make any smoothie a protein smoothie if you want it to be a meal replacement,” McCusker said — as well as sandwiches, wraps, toasts, acai bowls and salads.

Cleanses are combinations from the cold-pressed menu. “They’re all different configurations of that menu. We even have a Cleanse Club if you want to cleanse once or month or so,” McCusker said. “It’s a good thing to do after the holidays, when people are indulging.”

The shop manager is McCusker’s stepdaughter Megan Hill, whose “day job” also is in the sciences. She is a professor of environment, geography and marine sciences at Southern Connecticut State University.

Clean Juice is open weekdays 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Another Clean Juice location will open at an as-yet unscheduled time in the near future in Darien, company spokesman Tyler Towne said. cleanjuice.com .

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .