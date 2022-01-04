ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Clean Juice chain comes to Connecticut, opens first site

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUETf_0dcIApot00
Clean Juice is at 1195 Hopmeadow St. in Simsbury. Susan Dunne

The North Carolina-based smoothie chain Clean Juice , which has 110 locations nationwide, recently opened its first Connecticut store, at 1195 Hopmeadow St. in Simsbury.

Meagen McCusker, the owner of Clean Juice, is a dermatologist, with offices in Simsbury and Enfield. McCusker’s mother, Connie Marcy, is a nutritionist in Brookfield.

McCusker’s life has been centered on health and nutrition. So during the pandemic, when she had time to think about what else she wanted to do with her life, she decided to open a restaurant selling healthful food.

“What our town really needed is a juice bar, something healthy and fast,” McCusker said. “I looked at juice chains and a lot of them seems to be not as healthy, with artificial sweeteners and food that was processed or frozen.”

The menu has cold-pressed juices, fresh juices and wellness shots. Cold-pressed juices include Sweet Green (cucumber, apple, kale, spinach, mint), Orange (carrot, pineapple, orange, turmeric), Red (apple, carrot, beet, lemon), White (cashews, Himalayan salt, vanilla, cinnamon, maple syrup) and other “color” combinations.

Juices have names such as The Immunity One (orange, carrot, pineapple, turmeric, lemon) and The Energy One (beet, apple, orange, celery, carrot, ginger). Wellness shots, which can be added to any beverage, are made of elderberry, wheatgrass and other natural elements.

The menu also includes smoothies, protein smoothies — “you can make any smoothie a protein smoothie if you want it to be a meal replacement,” McCusker said — as well as sandwiches, wraps, toasts, acai bowls and salads.

Cleanses are combinations from the cold-pressed menu. “They’re all different configurations of that menu. We even have a Cleanse Club if you want to cleanse once or month or so,” McCusker said. “It’s a good thing to do after the holidays, when people are indulging.”

The shop manager is McCusker’s stepdaughter Megan Hill, whose “day job” also is in the sciences. She is a professor of environment, geography and marine sciences at Southern Connecticut State University.

Clean Juice is open weekdays 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sundays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Another Clean Juice location will open at an as-yet unscheduled time in the near future in Darien, company spokesman Tyler Towne said. cleanjuice.com .

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hartford Courant

Omicron keeping you at home? Here are a few local arts theaters still offering you virtual entertainment

Last year around this time, if you wanted to see local theater you needed to log in. For the last few months, Connecticut theaters have concentrated on reopening their physical spaces, figuring out how to rehearse and perform safely and educating audiences about COVID regulations. But with COVID rates soaring again due to the omicron variant, and a lot of theaters on their usual hiatus due to ...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Fuoco Pizza in Cheshire destroyed by fire; Gofundmes seek to help

Fuoco Pizza in Cheshire was destroyed in a fire on Dec. 28, and a friend of the family that owns the eatery has started a Gofundme campaign to raise money to help pay its employees until business can resume. At the same time, a second Gofundme was started by the restaurant owner’s cousin. Both fundraisers can be found by searching on “Help the Fuoco Pizza Family” at gofundme.com. No one was ...
CHESHIRE, CT
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut reports 121 additional COVID-19 deaths, most in a week since February, as cases, hospitalizations continue to surge

Connecticut on Thursday reported 121 coronavirus-linked deaths over the past week, the most in a seven-day period in nearly a year. COVID-19 deaths have not risen in Connecticut as quickly as cases and hospitalizations — a fact experts attribute to the success of vaccines in limiting severe illness — but have nonetheless increased during the state’s recent surge. Connecticut has now recorded ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy