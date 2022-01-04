ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Keir Starmer sets out his ‘contract’ with the British people

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34mppW_0dcIAlXD00

Sir Keir Starmer offered a new “contract with the British people” as he set out his vision of how Labour would govern in office.

In a keynote speech in Birmingham Sir Keir promised “straight leadership” based on the values of “security, prosperity and respect” if his party is returned to power.

While the Conservatives under Boris Johnson have forfeited the trust of voters, he said Labour cannot afford to be complacent and still has to earn the confidence of the public.

He repeatedly emphasised that Labour is a “patriotic party” and that his contract would be a “solemn agreement”, setting out how a good government should conduct itself.

“I am well aware that just because the Tories lose the public’s trust it doesn’t mean Labour simply inherits it. Trust has to be earned. I am confident but not complacent about the task ahead,” he said.

While the UK remains a “great place to live”, he said it is not unpatriotic to point out that the country has flaws.

“On the contrary, the reason we in this party want to correct those flaws is precisely because we are patriotic,” he said.

I don’t think politics is a branch of the entertainment industry. I think it’s the serious business of getting things done

Sir Keir Starmer

“I came into politics to make things happen, not just to talk about them. I don’t think politics is a branch of the entertainment industry. I think it’s the serious business of getting things done.

“But I’m afraid at the moment we are going backwards. We have a Prime Minister who thinks the rules apply to anyone but him.

“Just when trust in Government has become a matter of life and death, for the Prime Minister it has become a matter of what he can get away with.

“I have heard so many heartbreaking stories of people who missed family funerals because they were abiding by the rules. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister was at a cheese and wine party in Downing Street.”

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Tony Blair and Covid officials receive knighthoods

Queen Elizabeth II on Friday announced a knighthood for former prime minister Tony Blair, while the traditional New Year's Honours also decorated officials who  spearheaded Britain's fight against Covid-19. The Queen personally appointed Blair as Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the most senior order of knighthood. She previously knighted former Conservative prime minister John Major in this way in 2005. Blair, now 68, defeated Major with a landslide Labour victory in 1997 and spent a decade in office.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Billionaire Tory donor John Caudwell attacks Boris Johnson's 'mistakes and faux pas' and fears PM 'won't survive' Partygate and sleaze fiasco as Labour storms into EIGHT-POINT lead over Conservatives

A billionaire donor to the Conservative Party has announced he is thinking of withdrawing support as the party becomes mired in sleaze. Phones4U founder John Caudwell handed the Tories £500,000 before the last election in 2019 but says he is deeply disappointed by the 'mistakes and faux pas' under Boris Johnson's leadership.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s ex-Brexit chief Lord Frost joins Tory anti-Covid regulations group

Boris Johnson's former Brexit chief has joined forces with a group of Tory MPs campaigning against Covid-19 restrictions.Lord Forst pledged to help the Covid Recovery Group of Tory MPs, who have been pushing for the PM to reject additional safety measures since November 2020.The former Brexit minister, who negotiated Britain's accord with the EU, dramatically quit the government in December, warning he had "concerns about the current direction of travel".Lord Frost, who was handpicked as an advisor by Mr Johnson from his previous role as a lobbyist for the drinks industry, had said he hoped the PM would "not be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Keir Starmer did a Big Speech – it’s a shame he had absolutely nothing to say

The Tories are in a terrible state. No one trusts them to do anything, and even fewer than no one trusts them to tell the truth about what they haven’t done. They’re so far down in the polls they might well be down and out. This is the time for Keir Starmer to capitalise. And Keir Starmer isn’t stupid. He knows that just because the Tories lose the public’s trust, it doesn’t mean Labour simply inherits it. Trust has to be earned.So this, in other words, is the time do a Big Speech. Which he did, in Birmingham. He even...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Tony Blair 'deserves' his knighthood, insists Keir Starmer

Sir Tony Blair "deserves" his knighthood, Sir Keir Starmer has said, as a petition to strip the former Labour leader of his honour hit more than 500,000 signatures. Sir Tony was made a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter in the New Year’s Honours, some 14 years after he left Downing Street.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British People#Labour Party#New Labour#Uk#Conservatives#Tories
Daily Mail

Care home boss was sacked from her job of 15 years for going to a lockdown birthday bash one day after Boris Johnson 'attended a leaving party in Downing Street', employment tribunal hears

A veteran care home manager was sacked for going to a lockdown party - the day after Boris Johnson allegedly attended a packed leaving do in Downing Street, an employment tribunal has heard. Selina Taylor breached Covid rules in November 2020 by going to a gathering with six junior members...
HEALTH
The Independent

Labour demands answers over PM’s ‘Great Exhibition 2’ promise to Tory donor

Boris Johnson is facing new questions over his apparent support for a “great exhibition” plan backed by a Tory donor who helped pay for the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat.Whatsapp messages released on Thursday showed the Prime Minister discussed the proposal with Lord Brownlow while at the same time as requesting his help with the £112,000 revamp of his official residence.Downing Street said the proposal for a “Great Exhibition 2.0” was not taken forward although the Government is going ahead with Festival UK which was first announced in 2018.However ministerial records show that just two months after Mr Johnson’s...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Tory ‘chaos’ in Downing Street holding back the party in Scotland, ex-MP says

A former Scottish Conservative chairman has complained that the “continuing chaos in Downing Street” is “holding back” the party’s prospects in Scotland and could lose them seats in this year’s council elections.Peter Duncan said that “anxious Scots Tory councillors” were now “contemplating a campaign where they feel like the fall guys for Downing Street incompetence”.Adding that the Tories had been hit by a “devastating sequence of disastrous missteps” over the autumn, he argued that the formation of a separate Scottish party was now “much more likely”.Mr Duncan, who was Scotland’s only Tory MP between 2001 and 2005, spoke out after former...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘to blame new phone number’ for failure to reveal WhatsApp messages on luxury flat refit

Boris Johnson is expected to blame a new mobile phone number for his failure to reveal WhatsApp messages crucial to the investigation into his lavish Downing Street flat refurbishment.The prime minister is also expected to apologise to Christopher Geidt – his adviser who was “misled” when he cleared Mr Johnson of wrongdoing – in letters to be released later today.Lord Geidt is poised to issue a stinging rebuke and demand an overhaul of the No 10 operation, to avoid a repeat of the episode, after reopening his probe last month.However, he is not expected to conclude the ministerial code...
CELL PHONES
newschain

Starmer sets out how he plans to beat ‘dishonest’ Johnson

Boris Johnson is “dishonest”, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said as he claimed the Prime Minister was now being seen for “what he really is” by voters. Sir Keir said “I don’t think many people believe him, I certainly don’t” over his response to the allegations about lockdown-busting Christmas parties in Downing Street.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: PM faces Angela Rayner at PMQs as he dismisses ‘iceberg’ of living costs claims

Boris Johnson has dismissed Labour attacks over the soaring cost of living, claiming the government was “rectifying Labour’s failure to invest” in long-term energy supplies.Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner, standing in for Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions, claimed the UK was heading for an “iceberg”, which would “be a disaster” for families, asking the prime minister to change course. Inflation was about to hit 6 per cent and the average family would face a hit of over £1,200, she warned.Mr Johnson had promised that wage rises would offset inflation, but “they haven’t and they won’t,” Ms Rayner said.The...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

418K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy