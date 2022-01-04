ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Best hotels in Bristol to stay for location and value

By Emily Payne and Jade Bremner
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3idDBT_0dcIAjll00

The rumours are true – Bristol is banging. Brunel’s staggering suspension bridge, Banksy scrawled walls, sweeping Georgian crescents and a pulsing centre heaving with arts, food revolutionaries and people with passion make the city a special place to be. Visit the thriving docks, home to Wapping Wharf with its cluster of lively restaurants made from old shipping containers, sample Michelin-starred delights at Casamia or grab a latte at the Clifton Observatory’s cafe with 36-degree views of the city.

The best hotels in Bristol for location and value are:

The Independent's hotel reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and book, but we never allow this to affect our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4k50_0dcIAjll00

Best for views: Avon Gorge by Hotel du Vin

Neighbourhood: Clifton

The terrace of the Avon Gorge Hotel has always drawn a crowd. But, until relatively recently, the place was down at heel. Built in 1898, the glamour of the building, originally known as the Grand Clifton Spa and Hydropathic Institution, had faded and 60 per cent of it was left derelict. Enter now, and the extent of Hotel Du Vin’s £16.5m renovation, completed in 2019, is clear: think midnight blues, sumptuous velvets and sparkling chandeliers. Book the Laurent Perrier Executive suite for a bath with a view and sample the wood-smoked delights of the Goram & Vincent Smokehouse. The once shabby White Lion pub scrubs up well and the original spa (buried for decades under the floorboards) is a fancy events space. Look out for the wine cellar in the old Turkish bath.

Price: Doubles from £94, room only

Book here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kyhdR_0dcIAjll00

Best for country luxury: Berwick Lodge

Neighbourhood: Henbury

The option to arrive by helicopter speaks volumes, not to mention the fact that Berwick Lodge’s gardener was once gardener to the Queen. Owners Sarah Arikan (a born and bred Bristolian) and her husband Fevzi pull out all the stops to give their customers the royal treatment. The couple bought the 19th century property, located on the northern outskirts of the city and surrounded by 18 acres of stunning parkland, in 2004. “We spent five and a half years working on it and putting it back to how we thought it would have been originally,” says Arikan. Each of the 14 rooms is impeccably designed and one, Troya, features a bed made from the pulpit of a church, which Fevsi picked up at Wells reclamation centre. Peckish? The resplendent 2AA Rosette Hattusa restaurant is a great choice for hungry guests.

Price: Doubles from £135, room only

Book here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PgrgL_0dcIAjll00

Best for romance: Number 38 Clifton

Neighbourhood: Clifton

Fans of traditional hotels would do well to consider the renovated double-fronted Georgian townhouse that is Number 38 Clifton. Following a huge extension a couple of years ago, the property is now twice its original size. Rooms 11 and 12 boast have aspect views of Bristol’s expanse of green, the Downs, and feature interiors inspired by Brunel, plus deep bronze and chrome baths. In a nod to the “real” Bristol, walls are adorned with work by Stokes Croft artists and there’s a cheeky David Hockney in the downstairs loo. Need a shoulder rub? Number 38 also does spa breaks in conjunction with one of Bristol’s real gems, The Lido, one of the oldest open-air pools in the UK, dating back to 1849.

Price: Doubles from £130, with breakfast

Book here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJF5e_0dcIAjll00

Best for wine: Hotel du Vin

Neighbourhood: Central Bristol

When each of the 40 rooms is named after a wine or a vineyard, it’s a safe bet you’ll get to drink a nice drop. Indeed, “The wine book”, features hundreds of wines from the hotel’s cellar. That the tagline calls the food here “not revolutionary, just fresh and delicious” is telling: this is an excellent bistro. Once an 18th-century sugar warehouse, this super chic hotel is now made up of 40 rooms, centred around a secluded courtyard, along with four dining rooms. Check into the Veuve Clicquot room for Egyptian cotton bedding, monsoon power showers and roll-top baths.

Price: Doubles from £110, room only

Book here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19wTEo_0dcIAjll00

Best for adventurers: The Camp at The Wave

Neighbourhood: Outer Bristol

Right next to Bristol’s inland surfing lagoon in Easter Compton (a short drive from central Bristol), these 25 safari-style tents named after famous surfing beaches sleep up to eight people – with friends or family in tow this is easily the best deal in the area. Those with a sense of adventure glamp close to the elements around rolling green hills, without sacrificing comfort. Inside the canvas walls are full beds, a private bathroom and kitchenette, plus a cosy living area and natural wood dining table. The roaring log-burning fire in each tent keeps guests warm in the cooler months. There’s a smart cafe and restaurant nearby serving local produce, draft beers and wine. Wake up and walk barefoot along the boardwalk to ride waves moments away at the most consistent surfing break in the country – suitable for complete beginners to expert surfers.

Price: Tents from £110

Book now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Py9hH_0dcIAjll00

Best for those on a budget: Brooks Guesthouse

Neighbourhood: Old Town

You could sleep in a classic, smartly decorated bedroom – but why would you do that, when you can sleep in an airstream on the roof? Plumb in the middle of Bristol, you’ll find this cute and good value guesthouse is an ideal base for exploring the city centre. The great gleaming trailers, which range from 16ft to 20ft (the largest of which can be converted to fit a family of four) are kitted out with everything you need for a cosy night: fluffy towels, flat-screen TVs, Hans Grohe eco showers and even a mirror complete with de-mister so it won’t get steamed up when you have a shower.

Price: Doubles from £59, room only

Book here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IkSqJ_0dcIAjll00

Best for hedonists: Bristol Harbour Hotel & Spa

Neighbourhood: Old Town

It’s apt that the Bristol Harbour Hotel was once a Lloyds and Midlands bank headquarters; stay here and you’ll almost certainly part with some hard-earned cash. The hotel itself is home to the outrageously blingy Gold Bar, where cocktails flow and DJs spin until the early hours. But it’s also perfected located for Bristol’s famously lively nightlife (don’t leave without checking out the legendary live jazz at The Old Duke). With 42 luxurious bedrooms and an award-winning restaurant, the hotel still retains flourishes of a grand former bank. Morning after the night before? Head into the former basement vaults, now cleverly transformed into a spa with treatment rooms.

Price: Doubles from £125, room only

Book now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qQHC_0dcIAjll00

Best for creatives: Artist Residence

Neighbourhood: Stokes Croft

Moments from Bristol's city centre, set inside a former boot factory and Georgian townhouse, is this beautifully dressed boutique with original details and natural elements throughout. Shabby chic fireplaces, reclaimed furniture, exposed brick, and hardwood floors surround and pops of colour in the form of vintage telephones, brightly coloured armchairs and original artworks. The broom cupboard is the hotel's smallest and best value nook, with just enough room for a king bed and rainfall shower. The boot room has more space, including a desk and mini Smeg fridge.

Price: Rooms from £95, room only

Book now

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The best stress-free travel destinations to visit this year

We’ve heard a lot about the countries with the tightest travel restrictions and entry criteria this year – among them big-trip favourites New Zealand, Australia and Japan.But which nations are more relaxed on their Covid-related entry rules and domestic restrictions? We take a look at some of the least stringent countries for holiday admin – though it’s worth noting, of course, that this can mean authorities aren’t as hot on tracking and tracing Covid cases.Of course, travel rules in individual destinations can change at short notice, too, so always check the Foreign Office advice for your destination, and the local...
TRAVEL
theculturetrip.com

The Best Beach Hotels to Book in Michigan

While other vacationers flock to the Pacific and Atlantic oceans on either side of the US, head to the Midwest to discover some of the best beaches in Michigan. The Great Lakes State has miles and miles of shoreline that delivers lakeside luxury with beachside bliss. From the Great Lakes to the smaller, but still just as great, lakes inland, you’ll have a great four-season holiday when you stay at the best beach hotels in Michigan – bookable on Culture Trip.
MICHIGAN STATE
theluxurytravelexpert.com

The best new hotels of 2021

Friday newsletters always feature luxury travel contests, tips, series, or news. Today: The hottest & most luxurious new hotels of 2021. 2021 was supposed to be a thrilling year for new glamorous hotels opening across the globe. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic continued to batter the world, posing major challenges to the hospitality industry. But as the world is slowly reopening to tourism – and closing again for several destinations – so have new hotels, offering some hope to travelers in unprecedented times. From Africa to the Americas and Asia to Europe, here’s my selection of the best new hotels (89 in total) that opened their doors in 2021. Some of these hotels are managed by the world’s most exclusive hotel brands.
LIFESTYLE
glamourmagazine.co.uk

The best hotels in Barcelona to book for high-design stays that are surrounded by history

There are few locations in the world that you can hand on heart say offer the best of both worlds (a beach to sunbathe on and a city to explore). Barcelona is one of said few locations, and arguably the best. With its long stretching beaches - which feature the softest, most powdery sand by the way - and its grid-like system of buildings, the capital of Catalonia steals the hearts of around 32 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
Person
David Hockney
tripsavvy.com

One of St. Barth's Most Exclusive Luxury Hotels Is Back

Dreaming of a Caribbean vacay as winter sets in? Rosewood Hotels has debuted the relaunch of its posh resort on St. Barth, the Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth. First opened in 1986, the resort has been known as an icon of hospitality on the island, and the new redesign ensures that will be the case for many more years to come.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

My Top 10 Hotel Stays In 2021

As 2021 draws to a close, it is time for my annual “Top 10” series. Here, I’ll look back on my 10 favorite hotel stays from 2021. As a reminder, this is not a top-1o all-time list, but only covers my hotel stays in this travel-compromised year. I stayed at more hotels in 2021 than in 2020, but I still had a relatively short list to choose from. As in years past, I was fiercely loyal to Hyatt but for good reason…I have enjoyed superior service, generous upgrades, and great treatment overall. While Hilton and Marriott play breakfast games, Hyatt continues to take care of its loyal guests.
TRAVEL
The Independent

InterContinental Marseille hotel review: This five-star stay in France’s second city delivers class and style

In a nutshell: The original Grand Dame of this gritty-glam port city. Price point: £££The neighbourhoodThe InterContinental – also known as Hotel Dieu – occupies a prime position just a street away from Marseille’s charming Old Port. Its buttercream stone façade, all lit up by night, is instantly recognisable. This is where you want to be as a tourist in France’s second city – within spitting distance of a wealth of restaurant terraces, serving the freshest seafood alongside reasonably priced wine by the glass from neighbouring Aix en Provence. The hotel’s position - slightly up the hill - is not...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Restaurants#Wine Bar#Best Value#Georgian#Michelin#Brooks Guesthouse#Hydropathic Institution#Hotel Du Vin#White Lion
BoardingArea

Back To The Road – A Look At Our 2021 Hotel Stays

At the beginning of 2021, I looked back at 2020 and took inventory of our travels. It wasn’t much of a list, but I still tried to spin the situation positively. For 2020, I’m using these posts as a historical marker to remind myself that while 2020 was full of disappointment and tragedy, we were still able to spend some time away from home.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Travel + Leisure

This Art Deco Building in Oslo Will Reopen As a Luxury Hotel — With Idyllic Roman Baths and a Mimosa Trolley

Gear up for the opening of the Sommerro House, a landmarked building in the heart of Oslo that dates back to the 1930s, re-imagined as a luxury hotel. Slated to welcome guests in September 2022, the 231-room art deco hotel from Nordic Hotel & Resorts (a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts) will also have 56 branded residences. Featuring sweeping views of Norway's capital city, Sommerro is housed in the former headquarters of Oslo Lysverker, the city's original electrical company, and will pay homage to Norwegian cultural heritage.
LIFESTYLE
FodorsTravel

Florida’s 10 Best Hotels to Stay Pre-Cruise

Cruises are slowly coming back and we’re already salivating over 24-hour buffets, seeing over-the-top theater, and relaxing with a book while watching nothing but waves in the distance. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. We know that the key component of a cruise is the pre-cruise hotel. Because after all, if we don’t stay the day before in a hotel, then Murphy’s Law says our flight will hit some sort of a snag the day of the cruise and we’ll miss our boarding. And then we won’t be cruising at all.
FLORIDA STATE
Food52

13 Best Airbnb Treehouses for a One-of-a-Kind Vacation

If you’ve ever had the urge to hide out in the woods for a weekend to get away from it all, you’ve come to the right place. Airbnb is a go-to when you’re looking for a place to stay on vacation and a business trip, but it’s also home to an impressive collection of more eclectic rentals that let you live out your childhood dreams. Of course, we’re talking about tree houses, and you might be surprised at just how many the site has to offer!
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
manofmany.com

Project Sama is 600-ft Luxury Yacht Complete with a Japanese Garden

If travelling in supreme luxury has you at your wit’s end, then fear not. Project Sama, the first of its kind luxury motor yacht developed through a joint venture between Aman and Cruise Saudi is here to deliver the tranquillity you’re chasing. In addition to the new 183 metre (600ft) vessel’s 50 spacious luxury suites, each with a private balcony, the floating destination also boasts a full-scale Japanese garden.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
myrtlebeachonline.com

It’s called ‘Black Beauty’ and among the coolest Airbnbs in Texas. Take a look

A unique vacation rental in the Austin suburb of Leander is one of the coolest Airbnbs in the country — at least according to Conde Nast Traveler. The Geodome, nicknamed “Black Beauty,” is near Lake Travis in Texas Hill Country and is four levels of glorious architecture along with killer views all around. While it might look like a chic version of Darth Vader’s Death Star on the outside, the inside screams sophistication.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $49 Million Dubai Penthouse Has a Glass-Sided Pool and 3 Whole Floors

Jenga is that fun game where you stack wooden blocks, then ever-so-carefully pull one out and place it on top. The key is not to let the tower wobble and tumble. Gaze at the soon-to-be-completed Royal Atlantis Residences building on the man-made, palm-tree-shaped island that’s Dubai’s the Palm Jumeirah, and its stunning design looks like a half-played Jenga game. Seemingly defying gravity, the just-listed $49 million triplex penthouse, taking-up the 35th, 36th and 37th floors of the Royal Atlantis, is like Jenga on steroids. Each of the three rectangular cubes are stacked and offset on top of each other. “Dubai is a...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The race is on: which passengers will be first to benefit from easier UK travel rules?

The first passengers to benefit from the reversal of the UK’s Omicron travel testing rules are already en route for London Heathrow.Qantas flight QF1 took off from Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory at 11.45am GMT (9.15pm local time).The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is scheduled to arrive at Heathrow at 5.05am GMT on Friday – barely an hour after the relaxed travel testing rules take effect.A fully vaccinated traveller scheduled to arrive in England, Wales or Northern Ireland from 4am on Friday need not present a pre-departure test before being allowed on a plane, ferry or international train.A post-arrival test is still...
TRAVEL
yellowtennisball.com

WYNDHAM BOCA RATON HOTEL

The Wyndham Boca Raton welcomes the Delray Beach Open 2022 players and guests with a special offer of breakfast for up to four guest, high speed internet/WiFi, and complimentary parking. The ATP special rates begin at $249 for One King or Two Double bed accommodations; the Suites, each with a private balcony overlooking the pool and courtyard start at $299.00 per night.
BOCA RATON, FL
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in Malvern, Pennsylvania

Experience the best of small-town America in Malvern, Pennsylvania. This quiet borough offers a welcome change of pace from Philadelphia, just 25mi (40km) away. Malvern’s brick storefronts and Victorian architecture recall an era before urban sprawl, and now house an eclectic small business and restaurant scene. Whether you want to get out of the city for the weekend, or stop overnight on your way to Amish Country or King of Prussia, try our pick of the best hotels in Malvern, bookable on Culture Trip.
MALVERN, PA
The Independent

The Independent

418K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy