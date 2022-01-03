ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Saweetie Takes Her New Buzz Cut And Birkin Bag On A Date To The Lakers Game

By Marsha Badger
Black America Web
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaweetie and her buzz cut were spotted at the Lakers vs Timberwolves game, and we think the new look tripled her confidence. In an Instagram post the 28-year-old bombshell wrote, “took my birkin on a date. @lakers”. The Tap In rapper sat court side clad in a...

blackamericaweb.com

