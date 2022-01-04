ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung launches Bespoke French Door refrigerator at CES 2022

By Sanuj Bhatia
pocketnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung has launched its first-ever Bespoke French Door refrigerator at CES 2022. Unveiled just a few days before the main event, Samsung is planning to showcase the full Bespoke lineup at the CES 2022 event in Las Vegas. The new smart fridge from Samsung will be available in a number of...

