The 2022 Formula 1 season is not far away and there will be some crucial changes to the driver line-up as well as the car designs in the year ahead.The 2021 campaign finished with one of the most dramatic and contentious races in F1 history, as FIA race director Michael Masi was at the centre of a safety-car storm which saw Red Bull’s Max Verstappen snatch a last-gasp victory from Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and clinch his maiden world title. Hamilton is expected to return for another shot at what would be a record eighth world title, and this time...

