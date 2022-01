Good afternoon and welcome to This Just In. I'm Mike McDermott, managing editor of The Providence Journal, on a true winter's day in Rhode Island. We were spared the big snowfall that crippled some of the mid-Atlantic and upper South regions last night, but our turn could come late Thursday into Friday, when up to six inches of snow is forecast for Rhode Island. Of course, it takes more than that to cripple us.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 5 DAYS AGO