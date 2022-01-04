Power outage update: Thousands of Dominion customers still without electricity after winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of households across Central Virginia are still without power after Monday’s winter storm.

The latest update from Dominion Energy as of 5:40 p.m. Tuesday evening shows 98,986 customers without power in Dominion Energy’s service area. It is slowly being restored.

Power Line in the snow (Photo Credit Dominion Energy)

Downed Power Lines ( Photo Credit Dominion Energy) Power Lines ( Photo credit Dominion Energy)

Dominion said they have restored power to over 2,700,000 customers in the last 24 hours. They have categorized the storm as one of the top five worst winter storms in their history, with over 390,000 customers losing power at some point.

Here are the latest outage numbers for counties in Central Virginia:

Louisa County – 4,129 customers

Goochland County – 4,507 customers

Spotsylvania County – 7.285 customers

Hanover County – 164 customers

Powhatan County – 299 customers

Amelia County – 1

City of Richmond – 285 customers

Henrico County – 196 customers

Chesterfield County – 168 customers

