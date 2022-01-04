Power outage update: Thousands of Dominion customers still without electricity after winter storm
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of households across Central Virginia are still without power after Monday’s winter storm.
The latest update from Dominion Energy as of 5:40 p.m. Tuesday evening shows 98,986 customers without power in Dominion Energy’s service area. It is slowly being restored.
Dominion said they have restored power to over 2,700,000 customers in the last 24 hours. They have categorized the storm as one of the top five worst winter storms in their history, with over 390,000 customers losing power at some point.OutagDominion: ‘Top 5 worst winter storms’, leaves thousands without power in Virginia
Here are the latest outage numbers for counties in Central Virginia:
- Louisa County – 4,129 customers
- Goochland County – 4,507 customers
- Spotsylvania County – 7.285 customers
- Hanover County – 164 customers
- Powhatan County – 299 customers
- Amelia County – 1
- City of Richmond – 285 customers
- Henrico County – 196 customers
- Chesterfield County – 168 customers
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, there were 128,882 customers without power in Dominion Energy’s service area.
- Louisa County – 4,289 customers
- Goochland County – 5,035 customers
- Spotsylvania County – 9,497 customers
- Hanover County – 263 customers
- Powhatan County – 1,132 customers
- Amelia County – 12 customers
- City of Richmond – 549 customers
- Henrico County – 665 customers
- Chesterfield County – 788 customers
Check for outages in your area here.
