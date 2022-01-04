ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Rink Wrap: Rangers top standings (by points) after beating Oilers

By James O'Brien
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlenty of people will focus on these tough times for the Oilers, which the Rangers added to during the only NHL game on Monday. No doubt, Mikko Koskinen‘s gaffe to allow the Rangers’ first goal will draw a lot of attention. But don’t ignore how great Alexandar...

nhl.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Coyotes, Rangers, Ducks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are a ton of changes to the Edmonton Oilers roster for their game on Wednesday. Can the offense play well enough to give the team a chance without their superstar captain? So too, what’s going on between Mikko Koskinen and head coach Dave Tippett? Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes are back in the trade rumor mill as talk has heated up regarding defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The New York Rangers are looking for a defenseman. Is Chychrun among their potential targets? Finally, some familiar faces have joined the Anaheim Ducks committee to search for and hire the team’s next GM.
NHL
southernillinoisnow.com

Rangers sit atop NHL after Kreider, Strome help beat Oilers….Another NHL game postponed

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored his 20th goal, Ryan Strome had a goal and two assists, and the New York Rangers beat the slumping Edmonton Oilers 4-1 for their third straight win. Alexis Lafrenière and Barclay Goodrow each had a goal and an assist. Adam Fox had two assists to help the Rangers win for the fourth time in six games.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Alexis Lafrenière
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Mikko Koskinen
Person
Ryan Strome
pensionplanpuppets.com

William Nylander takes team lead in points as Maple Leafs beat Oilers 4-2

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 thanks to goals from John Tavares, TJ Brodie, and Ilya Mikheyev, who extended his ppg streak to three games. Alex Kerfoot got the empty-netter. William Nylander finished the night with two primary points (one of which should’ve been a goal). Jack Campbell stopped 28 of 30 shots in the win, while Mike Smith gave up three goals on 32 shots in the loss.
NHL
Boston Herald

Tuukka Rask rehab assignment on hold

Tuukka Rask was right on schedule to make his first rehab start in Providence, but COVID is still in charge of everyone’s timetable. Rask had signed a professional tryout agreement with Providence to play on Friday and possibly Sunday against Lehigh Valley, but the Phantoms could not make the trip because of COVID protocols. Providence is not scheduled to play again until Jan. 14, when Rask had hoped to already be back in the Boston lineup.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Rangers#Madison Square Garden#Fed#Covid Catch#Nhl Covid#Nhl Power Rankings#Pht
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
CBS Boston

Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net. Steen didn’t quit on the play and saw an opportunity to make something happen, reaching his stick up under the crossbar to...
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL
KREX

Cale Makar’s OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar tried to downplay his game-winning goal Tuesday night, calling the sequence “a little bit lucky.” Colorado teammate Erik Johnson offered a much different description. “Yeah, it was sick,” Johnson said. Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, lifting the surging Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago […]
NHL
NBC Sports

Should Bruins pay this reported asking price for Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun?

The most popular name among recent NHL trade rumors is Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun, and according to the latest reports, there are several teams interested in him. The Coyotes have the worst record in the league and are in the midst of a full rebuild. Trading a player like...
NHL
NBC Sports

Draymond frustrated after 'garbage' technical, ref's actions

Draymond Green is no stranger to picking up technical fouls, but the one he was assessed in the Warriors' 99-82 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night bothered him for several reasons. With the Warriors down nine points late in the second quarter at American Airlines Center, Steph Curry...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy