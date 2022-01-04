ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

GEORGE LATIMER IS INAUGURATED AS COUNTY EXECUTIVE. BORGIA, BARR ELECTED CHAIR AND VICE CHAIR OF WESTCHESTER COUNTY BOARD OF LEGISLATORS

By John Bailey
whiteplainscnr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChairwoman Catherine Borgia and Vice Chairwoman Nancy Barr. WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Board of Legislators. January 4, 2022:. The Board of Legislators began the 2022-2023 legislative term electing District 9 Leg. Catherine Borgia as Chair, and District 6 Leg. Nancy Barr as Vice Chair, during a special meeting...

