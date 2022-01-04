GEORGE LATIMER IS INAUGURATED AS COUNTY EXECUTIVE. BORGIA, BARR ELECTED CHAIR AND VICE CHAIR OF WESTCHESTER COUNTY BOARD OF LEGISLATORS
Chairwoman Catherine Borgia and Vice Chairwoman Nancy Barr. WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Board of Legislators. January 4, 2022:. The Board of Legislators began the 2022-2023 legislative term electing District 9 Leg. Catherine Borgia as Chair, and District 6 Leg. Nancy Barr as Vice Chair, during a special meeting...whiteplainscnr.com
