VMotion traffic

Storage vMotion fails with error 195887107. I have to move all VMs to temporary datastores for datastore resizing. All other VMs succeeded in storage vMotion, but one VM failed storage vMotion with error 195887107. According to VMware KB, this issue is caused by virtual machines using disks configured with multi-writer...
My company runs a single ESXI host with 2 VM's. 1 DC01, and 1 Terminal server. The DC is currently hosting QuickBooks off a share drive that's backend was the original RAID - RAID 5. But QB recommended an SSD Raid 1 configuration and they moved forward with Purchasing the disks. I installed them and configured the new RAID 1 array as a new logical drive.
We have an simulation environement with an real time operating system (not linux, not windows) inside vmware. Everything is working fine, we use the pc timers + hpet for the "realtime" software part. But i have now an question:. Is it possible inside vmware to stop all timers ?. ->...
I'm running Pro 16.2.1. I have a Windows VM on a portable hard drive. I used the VM from another machine (which worked fine) but now when I run the VM from my usual PC, I get a crash every time I attempt to resume. I can boot up and shut down the VM without issue. It's only the resume that fails. It's the common error that starts: "An error occurred while restoring the virtual machine state..."
I moved the virtual machine (WinXP) on new laptop. When I try to power on the virtual machine the laptop crash. This way, your post can be moved to the appropriate forum where someone can try to answer your question, as this has nothing to do with coding/scripting.
I keep trying to import a host back into vcenter a 6.7 host. I keep getting the following datastore error:. Datastore 'datastore1' conflicts with an existing datastore in the datacenter that has the same URL (ds:///vmfs/volumesxxxx but is backed by different physical storage. I tried unmounting it. I renamed the...
I use the VDDK library(version 6.7) API VixDiskLib_Write() to write zeros to the unused blocks of a vmdk (a thin provisioned disk). Then issue VixDiskLib_Shrink() to reclaim the blocks which has only zero's, the call returns immediately with success but no blocks are reclaimed. The VM is in shutdown state during the whole process.
I have this warning "symptom VM.disconnect-devices-floppy - Floppy drive connected (5.5/6.5 Security Configuration Guide) has been observed" on a ton of VM's in our ESXi 6.7u3 environment. I want to make it go away so I tried checking the configuration of the VM's in question, but there's no floppy drive added at all. I see the following on most:
When creating a new VM I can set the number of vCPUs and cores. Given the numver of sockets I can assign to a given VM (let's say, 4), which is the best practice for a Windows Server VM?. 2 vCPUs with 2 cores each?. 4 vCPUs with core each...
Just trying accessing one of my Log Insight instances today. I am on version 8.4. It was slow to load the login welcome page. After about 30secs, I tried logging on with admin password, it stalls for a bit and shows "Unable to authenticate user" However, the 2 worker nodes...
A VCSA could be deployed in the local ESXi datastore, it is an environment with only two Hosts and then later on, it could execute a storage vmotion to the datastores (shared LUN). Basically after the deployment of the VCSA in the local datastore, in the future a storage vmotion...
I am trying to encrypt my Windows 10 VM and after I go thru the process of setting the password and remembering it on my iMac keychain I get the following message and I'm not sure how to check to make sure it is not using a disk from an encrypted virtual machine.
Hi, Appoloigies in advanced but this is a very newbish question, but the best way to learn something is by doing, need some help to get started. My goal is to install ESXI, as a hypervisor, and a Windows VM on it. But to use that same desktop PC's Windows 10 VM GUI as normally and also access that Windows VM remotely from a laptop.
I'm running VMWare Workstation 16.2.1 on a Windows 10 machine (21H1). Recently, I picked up a new Elgato Wave:3 microphone that I'm using in a couple of my VMs (Win10 and Win11) for voice calls, along with a Logitech C920 camera. I think I've discovered a bug with this version of Workstation where having more than one streaming USB device connected will cause a repeated disconnect/reconnect loop to occur. The steps to reproduce this are simple:
I've found several older posts of this issue for various combinations of macOS and VMware Fusion where Windows 10 VM goes black but none of those fixes (e.g. disabling 3D graphics in the VM settings, enable 'Recording' in the Mac Security settings, ensured latest VM tools is installed, etc.) appear to work. The challenge is that it is not reproducible but instead happens at random.
I have successfully upgraded my VCSA 6 to 6.5 - after the upgrade I was able to login and use the vsphere web client without issue. I then upgraded my single ESXi 6 host to 6.5, which was successful. After booting up the VCSA, after logging into the Vsphere client I get the following error:-
Updating the vcenter build number 6.7.0.51000 18831133 to VMware-VCSA-all-7.0.0-15952498. At the second stage I get the error "A problem has occurred. The source vCenter Server might have been Powered Off during this process. Click on Messages for more information." Downloaded log error "No files found matching /etc/vmware-vpx/vcdb.properties. No files found...
I created an ARM linux server VM using VM Fusion on the M1 mac. I used bridged networking because I need to see the VM on my local network. Then I cloned the VM. The cloned VM gets the same ip address as the original VM. I saw that the network adapter on the cloned VM had the same mac address as the original and regenerated a new random mac address. On reboot, the cloned VM with the updated mac address still gets the same IP address as the original machine.
Haven't used vmWare Fusion in awhile. Upgraded it to v12.2.1 and tried to create a macMonterey machine. However after I drag the installer over to the Fusion window, there is no option to select macOS 12, only versions below that. Any ideas?
Running the latest update of VMWARE Workstation 16.2.1 and have a VM configured with Windows 11 Enterprise. I have the image encrypted and virtual TPM enabled. I have USB mode set to 3.1 and have also tried 2.0. All removable USB devices are showing greyed out and can not be attached to the guest. I found this article where someone else was having a similar issue however this particular setting is not accessible in the VMX file once the guest has been encrypted. I tried toggling this manually in the VMX file prior to encrypting the guest, but same issue.
