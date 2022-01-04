Vcenter 6.7 and Apache HTTP Server 2.4.49 (CVE-2021-41773) Vulnerability

I've recently got 2 new ESXi hosts pre-installed with ESXi version 7.0U1 and we need to add those to the vCenter server. However, the vCenter server is currently running on version 6.7.x and for some commercial reasons, the vCenter server cannot be upgraded to 7.0.x at this moment. So, downgrade of ESXi version is the only option to add the hosts to the vCenter server. I checked that but the downgrade through the roll back option (Shift+R) isn't available and it says "No alternate hypervisor to roll back to". Based on a few forum posts and blogs, I could find that re-installation of ESXi (6.7.x) on the server is the only option to downgrade it.

