ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Vcenter 6.7 and Apache HTTP Server 2.4.49 (CVE-2021-41773) Vulnerability

By panizzag
vmware.com
 2 days ago

I have a vulnerability on VCenter 6.7 on ports 6501 and...

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

LOG4J vulnerability on VMWare vcenter 6.0.0

I 'd like to know if this version is affected by log4j vulnerability. Checking VMSA-2021-0028.8 (vmware.com) they speak only about workaround and future patch for 6.5 and 6.7. Support for vSphere 6.0 ended in March 2020, so I don't think that VMware will release patches for that version anymore. What...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Install ESXi 6.7.x on a server that has ESXi 7.0.x pre-installed (Downgrade ESXi version)

I've recently got 2 new ESXi hosts pre-installed with ESXi version 7.0U1 and we need to add those to the vCenter server. However, the vCenter server is currently running on version 6.7.x and for some commercial reasons, the vCenter server cannot be upgraded to 7.0.x at this moment. So, downgrade of ESXi version is the only option to add the hosts to the vCenter server. I checked that but the downgrade through the roll back option (Shift+R) isn't available and it says "No alternate hypervisor to roll back to". Based on a few forum posts and blogs, I could find that re-installation of ESXi (6.7.x) on the server is the only option to downgrade it.
SOFTWARE
netapp.com

Backup problem about after fix the Apache Log4j Vulnerability for snapcenter

20th of DEC, I just follow the step provided from NetApp support to fix the vulnerability for apache Log4j in snapcenter. After few days, I just want to check snapcenter status, I find it the backup jobs was stop after 20DEC 1PM. There was two resource groups was find out the same problem. Any idea or recommendation about this backup fail after fixed the log4j vulnerability? Many thanks.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apache Http Server#Repository#Vcenter#Cve
vmware.com

Python script to automate the workaround steps of VMSA-2021-0028 vulnerability on vCenter Server App

Does anybody know how to break this script and chack only the validation part later? https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/87088. Script vc_log4j_mitigator.py(attached in above KB) will now mitigate CVE-2021-44228 and CVE-2021-45046 on vCenter Server end-to-end without extra steps. This script replaces the need to run remove_log4j_class.py and vmsa-2021-0028-kb87081.py independently. However, it is not necessary to run if you've already used those in your environment.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

root login to vCenter takes two attempts (VMCA)

I am attempting to run the python script to mitigate log4j. At first, I don't think I knew what my root password was so I used the KB article to reset it. What was actually happening was that I had to type in the pasword _twice_ to get to the initial menu. From there, I could do most things but I can't shell.set because the command doesn't exist.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

No visible local datastore from new ESXi7.0b install

I've just installed ESXi on a device with an 120GB NVMe disk but cannot see the datastore. Storage on the dashboard is reading as: "Used 0B, Free 0B, Capacity 0B) NaN%. The adapter is visible in Storage -> Devices and the VMFSL partition is visible in the partition section. I...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Updating the vcenter build number 6.7.0.51000 18831133 to VMware-VCSA-all-7.0.0-15952498.

Updating the vcenter build number 6.7.0.51000 18831133 to VMware-VCSA-all-7.0.0-15952498. At the second stage I get the error "A problem has occurred. The source vCenter Server might have been Powered Off during this process. Click on Messages for more information." Downloaded log error "No files found matching /etc/vmware-vpx/vcdb.properties. No files found...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
vmware.com

List configured Speed of Physical adapter of ESXi

I try to get the ESXi Physical adapter status of Configured Speed in a script with an ouput file but the column ConfiguredSpeed didn't generate. if ($_.ExtensionData.AutoNegotiateSupported) {'Auto negotiate'} else {$_.ExtensionData.Spec.LinkSpeed.SpeedMb}}},. $netAdapt = Get-VMHostNetworkAdapter -VMHost $esxcli.VMHost -Name $nic. $nicList = $esxcli.network.nic.list.Invoke() | where{$_.Name -eq $nic}. if ($_.ExtensionData.AutoNegotiateSupported) {'Auto negotiate'} else...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

High CPU IO WAIT after VM migration

I have a very strange issue and that is when DRS (or even manually) migrates some virtual machines to other hosts, the amount CPU IO Wait metric becomes high for that machines. so I have to migrate that machine again and the metric become low. as far as I know this metric is related to a poor performance storage system or if cd rom is attached to the VM but all of my hosts are connected to the same storage systems. Is there any parameter that should I check?
CODING & PROGRAMMING
vmware.com

Lifecycle Manager - cannot upload ISO

We have a problem uploading ISOs to Lifecycle Manager in vSphere Client version 7.0.3.00100. The ISO in question is VMware-VMvisor-Installer-7.0U2a-17867351.x86_64.iso. The upload process starts, but always fails at exactly 256.02.MB with the message "An unexpected error has occurred". We found a discussion thread which describes a similar problem here: https://communities.vmware.com/t5/Update-Manager-Discussions/ISO-Import-Vcenter-7-Lifecycle-manager/.......
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Vmware with stoppen timers (HPET,pc timers)..

We have an simulation environement with an real time operating system (not linux, not windows) inside vmware. Everything is working fine, we use the pc timers + hpet for the "realtime" software part. But i have now an question:. Is it possible inside vmware to stop all timers ?. ->...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vRealize Automation 8 Orchestrator - Add computers to group members

VRealize Automation 8 utilizes the embedded vro and built-in workflows. Trying to figure out how to pass variables from a blueprint to the "Add computers to group members" vro built-in workflow. The workflow has the following inputs:. Array/AD:ComputerAD. Obviously you can publish the workflow as a catalog item, but the...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

CANNOT LOGIN INTO VCENTER

We have a issue with our Vcentre 6.7 , on it sits the Active Director , unfortunately it was switch off and now we cannot login to Vcenter to able us locked out. Also the root password has change too. KINDLY ASKING FOR HELP OF ASSITANCES TO GET THIS VMWARE...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Can't attach any removable USB to Windows 11 Enterprise - TPM - Encrypted

Running the latest update of VMWARE Workstation 16.2.1 and have a VM configured with Windows 11 Enterprise. I have the image encrypted and virtual TPM enabled. I have USB mode set to 3.1 and have also tried 2.0. All removable USB devices are showing greyed out and can not be attached to the guest. I found this article where someone else was having a similar issue however this particular setting is not accessible in the VMX file once the guest has been encrypted. I tried toggling this manually in the VMX file prior to encrypting the guest, but same issue.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware Fusion update failure.

VMware spontaneously decided to upgrade from Fusion 12.1.2 to 12.2.1. The "offer" seemed fine to me but the update failed and left me up the creek without a canoe. Is this how VMware extorts me to make another purchase? The last purchase of Fusion 12.1 apparently didnt last long. 0...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: Does VMware fusion pro run on Mac M1 chip?

I recently purchased VMware fusion 12 pro and when I got the download link it was for intel based Macs. I have the new MacBook Pro M1, so do I need to return the software and purchase something else or will it run on my M1? Thanks. 0 Kudos. 21...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Deploy the Management Domain Using ESXi Hosts with External Certificates

My delivery environment will need to utilise PKI issued certs to all components for VCF - including the ESXi hosts. I've tried to be creative one first couple of lab runs and bringup VCF4.3 management WLD in default certmgmt.mode 'vmca' and then later change it to 'custom', decommission-reimage-externalPKI-recommission the hosts back in. Whilst this doesn't then generate VSAN skyline health errors within the vCenter webconsole there's clearly still a problem - when I run the python prepare script to shut down the rig the same errors about local issuer certificate persist (and I got a nice PSOD on one host).
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Re: VCSA 6.5 Web GUI Error

I have successfully upgraded my VCSA 6 to 6.5 - after the upgrade I was able to login and use the vsphere web client without issue. I then upgraded my single ESXi 6 host to 6.5, which was successful. After booting up the VCSA, after logging into the Vsphere client I get the following error:-
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy