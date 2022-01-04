ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Joe Burrow report card from another dominating performance in Week 17

By Leigh Oleszczak
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinning the AFC North at the beginning of the season didn’t seem like a realistic goal for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals but here we are. Burrow mentioned that he and the rest of the team were laughed at when they said they wanted to win the division this year...

The Spun

Brett Favre Makes His Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has earned himself plenty of new fans with his impressive play during the 2021 season. Among them is former NFL legend Brett Favre. In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL radio earlier this week, Favre praised Burrow for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Hall of Fame quarterback said that the second-year Bengals gunslinger is in “a different class” and that he didn’t see the 2020 No. 1 overall pick achieving so much success so quickly.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow opts out of Week 18 and everyone made the same joke

Kirk Herbstreit caught a lot of heat last weekend when he said “I think this era of player just doesn’t love football” to punctuate the rise in college football players who opt out of bowl games in order to avoid injury and prepare for the more important NFL draft.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Announces He’s Not Playing This Weekend vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals managed to take down the Kansas City Chiefs in a thriller on Sunday afternoon, but Joe Burrow limped off the field in the process. During the final drive of the game, Burrow was seen limping to the Bengals’ sideline. In his postgame press conference, he told reporters that it was nothing more than a sore knee.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Brutally Honest Take On Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow

Domonique Foxworth called it how it is when it comes to Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow. On Tuesday morning, Foxworth tweeted about how Joe Burrow is who the Browns thought Baker Mayfield was going to be. Foxworth called Burrow a “Swaggy underdog college transfer turned #1 pick who can elevate a franchise.”
NFL
NBC Sports

How Joe Burrow not playing in Week 18 impacts Patriots' playoff matchup

The Cincinnati Bengals will not be playing star quarterback Joe Burrow in their Week 18 game against the Cleveland Browns. It's a decision that could have a huge impact on which team the New England Patriots play in the AFC Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs. Burrow wasn't able...
NFL
FanSided

Bengals News: Joe Burrow won’t start vs. Browns in Week 18

The big storyline entering the Cincinnati Bengals‘ final regular-season game was if Joe Burrow or the rest of the starters would play on Sunday against the Browns. Well, in the biggest dose of Bengals news of the day, Zac Taylor announced that Burrow won’t play. He might still dress for the season finale, however.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bengals' Joe Burrow says he will sit out Week 18 vs. Browns, but knee is good to go for playoffs

Joe Burrow and the Bengals out-dueled Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday, but Cincinnati's star quarterback didn't finish the game after suffering a knee injury. Not to worry, Bengals fans. After assuring reporters Sunday night that his injury was "nothing serious," Burrow reiterated on Wednesday that he's OK, saying his knee is "sore but not bad," and that he'll sit out the Bengals' Week 18 season finale solely to rest up for the playoffs.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Browns injury report: Joe Burrow does light work; C.J. Uzomah a DNP

This week’s edition of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns isn’t going to look much like the game from Week 9. Not because Cincinnati will dominate Cleveland, but because it is going to be interesting to see how many of the players from that week are actually going to be on the field in Week 18.
NFL
On3.com

Joe Burrow reveals status for Week 18 at Browns

Joe Burrow has evolved into one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL in 2021. With little on the line in Week 18 after clinching the AFC North last weekend, many wondered if the Bengals would opt to rest Burrow in Week 18. Evidently, that’s exactly the plan. Burrow told...
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
