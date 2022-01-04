ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Cubs outgoing owner, associates give $600K in bonuses

KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth African doctor who first treated Omicron says country past peak infections. One of the doctors who first encountered the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in South Africa says her country is past the peak of infections. Healthy Food Access Specialist...

www.kcrg.com

WISN

Agent: Betty White won't be buried in Wisconsin

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Actress Betty White's agent said she would not be buried with her late husband in Wisconsin. White, age 99, died Friday at her home in southern California. Her agent Jeff Witjas told ABC News he believed the comedy icon died from natural causes. "She died...
KCCI.com

KCCI celebrates Dana Cardin's retirement

This week, we at KCCI are celebrating our friend Dana Cardin's retirement. He's been a cornerstone of our newsroom family for four decades: both on air and behind the scenes. KCCI's Eric Hanson has a look at Dana's Eye on Iowa.
98.1 KHAK

Traveling to Northern Iowa Today? Don’t, The Roads Are All Ice

2021 will end with a good chance for the white stuff. As you may have seen on our site earlier this morning, there's snow and/or a wintery mix in our forecast for tomorrow, Tuesday. But for residents further in northeast Iowa, winter arrived last night and is wreaking havoc on the roads this morning.
KCRG.com

News laws in Iowa in 2022

Working Iowa: Kirkwood Hotel looking to fill full, part time positions. The Hotel at Kirkwood Center in Cedar Rapids says it's seeing a difference in business trends due to the pandemic, and it's leading to open jobs. Pandemic and snow result in flight cancellations. Updated: 4 hours ago. The pandemic...
106.9 KROC

Iowa Baseball Team Owner Shares $600,000 His Employees

They need the money more than we do. Michael Gartner used to own the Iowa Cubs minor league baseball team. They closed on the sale of the team a few days after Christmas and he had a big surprise for the employees of the team. According to a story in...
Chicago Tribune

Iowa Cubs owners surprise full-time employees with a combined $600,000 from proceeds of the Triple-A team sale: ‘That is a life-changing event’

Only a handful of people knew what awaited full-time employees of the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, who were summoned just after Christmas to the restaurant in the left-field corner of Principal Park. Michael Gartner, the Iowa Cubs’ majority owner since 1999, planned a staff meeting for Dec. 28, which coincided with the closing date of the team’s sale to Endeavor. With some employees out of town for the ...
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Restaurant Owners: The State’s Distribution Law Suck

In 2022 one thing most Iowa restaurants and bars agree is that the state’s alcohol distribution law is horribly outdated, and it's something that the Iowa Restaurant Association changes this year. Iowa's liquor distribution law dates back to prohibition. One reason so many Iowa restaurants want to see the...
KCRG.com

Iowa restaurants feeling the effects of inflation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Some smaller restaurants throughout Eastern Iowa are having to change their prices to cover their costs. It’s a change that’s unlikely to go back to “normal.”. Shelly Schrader has plenty of loyal customers at her sandwich shop “Olive that Deli” in Manchester. That’s...
ballparkdigest.com

Surprise: Michael Gartner distributes $600K in staff bonuses after Iowa Cubs sale

Surprised team employees by distributing $600,000 in staff bonuses after the sale of his Iowa Cubs (Triple-A East) to Diamond Baseball Holdings. The bonuses to the 23 full-time staff members of the team from the five owners of the I-Cubs were based on the length of employment–$2,000 per year, including internships–with the largest check clocking in at $70,000. From the Des Moines Register:
kiwaradio.com

Profile of farm owners in Iowa hasn’t changed much

Statewide Iowa — The latest Iowa State University Extension survey showed the price of farmland was up 29 percent — but the landowner profile has not changed very much. ISU Professor Wendong Zhang oversees the survey. He says the type of seller hasn’t changed very much either.
MIX 94.9

City Of Holdingford Posts Exciting Announcement On Facebook

Is there anything more Minnesotan than grabbing your skates and hitting the ice for some skating fun? I didn't think so either!. My husband and I have been trying to teach our 4-year-old how to skate. Though people think skating and outdoorsy things come natural to Minnesotans, that's not necessarily the case. But, we're having fun teaching him.
KCRG.com

Uptown Marion Library to change hours of operation

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Public Library will be making permanent changes to the Uptown Library hours starting on January 15th. The change will come after the soon-to-be closure of the MPL tech station on January 14th. The Uptown Library at 1064 7th Ave will be open as follows:
KCCI.com

Owners of beloved Iowa restaurant vow to rebuild after fire

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KTIV) — The owners of a beloved restaurant in a small northwest Iowa town say they will rebuild after a devastating fire. They just don't know when that will be. KTIV reports firefighters in Hawarden spent nine hours this weekend battling the fire at The Central Cafe.
KCRG.com

Iowa considers changing university admissions standards

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Board of Regents will soon decide whether they will continue to require students to submit standardized test scores to get into the state’s three public universities. The University of Iowa, Iowa State and UNI will consider a test-optional admissions policy. This means...
dmcityview.com

Bowling in Des Moines

Memories include more than balls and pins. As a child, my father would drag me to Town and Country Bowling and Cocktail Lounge in Rock Island, Illinois. I remember a giant Chief Black Hawk sign in front of it. This was sometime between 1989 and 1991, when smoking was still allowed in public places. Guests would walk in the front door and immediately be introduced to a mix of neon lights and cigarette haze. An arcade the size of small bedroom was also near the entrance. I remember playing arcade games and not-so-patiently waiting for pizza while my dad bowled in his league. Many of my quarters were devoured in Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker game in that room.
KCRG.com

Dubuque couple parents to Dubuque hospital’s first newborn of 2022

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials at a Dubuque hospital announced their first newborn of the year. UnityPoint Health - Finley Hospital said, in a statement, that Gregory Steven Thielen was the first baby born at the facility on January 1. He was born at 5:37 p.m. to parents Molly and Zach Thielen.
