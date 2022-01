Zion Williamson came into the NBA as arguably the most hyped prospect to enter the league since LeBron James did in 2003. The 21-year-old had been popular since his days in high school, having broken the internet with videos of high-flying dunks and dominant performances. He was drafted first overall by the New Orleans Pelicans with hopes that he would become the next great superstar in the league.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO