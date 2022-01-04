ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Delta adds flights from 3 cities to Indianapolis for Georgia-Alabama title game

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Orange Bowl Football Georgia fans celebrate during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky)

Georgia and Alabama fans have been booking up flights and hotels as the two teams prepare to head to Indianapolis for the College Football Playoff Championship.

To help more fans get to the game, Delta Air Lines has added additional non-stop flights from three cities.

The Indianapolis International Airport says the Atlanta-based airline will have one-time service from Birmingham and Huntsville, Alabama and Savannah, Georgia.

The airport said it is anticipating more than 100,000 fans to arrive in the days leading up to Monday’s championship.

“Delta literally has its eye on the ball with this one-time service opportunity for fans wanting to come join the excitement and fun rivalry in Indy that is sure to energize this much-hoped-for rematch of two titan college football teams,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez.

The Delta flights will depart for Indianapolis on Saturday. Return flights are scheduled for the day after the championship game.

As of Tuesday morning, there are still flights available, but they will likely cost fans a pretty penny.

Channel 2 is the official TV station of the Georgia Bulldogs. Stay with Channel 2 Action News as we follow the Dawgs road to Indianapolis.

Atlanta, GA
