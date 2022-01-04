ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Davis scores 37 in No. 23 Badgers' win over No. 3 Purdue

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVtas_0dcI8fCO00

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis had a career-high 37 points and 14 rebounds, and Brad Davison added 15 points to help No. 23 Wisconsin beat No. 3 Purdue 74-69.

The 11-2 Badgers used a late 16-5 run to take control for their third straight win.

Zach Edey took advantage of his size by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lead the 13-2 Boilermakers.

Jaden Ivey added 14 points, but it wasn't enough to extend a 13-game home winning streak.

Purdue lost for the first time since Dec. 9.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Basketball
TMJ4 News

Giannis, Budenholzer, others out of Bucks v. Raptors game: Reports

Milwaukee Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer will miss Wednesday night's game against the Toronto Raptors after he entered COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Giannis Antetokounmpo will also miss the game due to an illness that is not COVID, the Bucks' sideline reporter said.
NBA
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy