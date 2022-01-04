ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho’s housing trust fund was empty for 30 years. That may soon change.

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rti42_0dcI8cYD00

Idaho established a state Housing Trust Fund in 1992, intending to make it a source of matching funds for federal affordable housing programs. But state lawmakers never put any money into the fund, so it sat empty for nearly 30 years .

That may change in this year’s legislative session, along with several other policy changes that could reshape Idaho’s affordable housing landscape.

Gov. Brad Little will reveal his budget priorities in his State of the State address to the Idaho Legislature on Jan. 10. While the details are not finalized, former Boise Democratic Sen. Ali Rabe said she expects the governor will announce a $50 million allocation to the trust fund.

Marissa Morrison Hyer, the governor’s press secretary, said the amount would not be announced until next week.

“Housing affordability is a priority for Gov. Little and will be addressed in his plan for Idaho,” Hyer said in an email to the Idaho Capital Sun. “Details of the plan are being finalized and will not be announced until his budget is made public (on) Jan. 10.”

Proposals in the works to ease Idaho’s housing crisis

Rabe, who resigned her seat in late 2020 because she moved to a different district, is executive director of Boise homelessness prevention organization Jesse Tree. She said Little has been a good partner on the subject of housing, and his staff has been receptive to efforts to address Idaho’s lack of affordable housing.

“What I appreciate about him is he’s willing to work with people to solve real problems,” Rabe said.

If Little announces the plan, the Idaho Housing and Finance Association would administer the funds. IHFA would approve grants for nonprofit developers to create affordable housing units over the next five years, Rabe said.

“This funding (would be) used to fill that gap between federal grants and private financing to help these developers meet the bottom line,” she said.

Rabe also worked on several pieces of legislation that she says will be introduced by Sen. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, during the legislative session that begins next week. The proposal package would:

  • Remove a requirement that affordable housing developers who benefit from a tax credit must also manage the property. Rabe said the requirement creates a disincentive for local churches and nonprofits to work on affordable housing efforts because the staff often lacks the expertise to manage affordable housing developments and the law does not allow for organizations to contract the services to other entities.
  • Clarify and update language in Idaho Code that is outdated or ambiguous.
  • Add a new sales tax exemption for “affordable housing rented or sold to households at 80% of Area Median Income.”
  • Allow taxpayers to make a donation directly on their individual tax return to the Idaho State Housing Trust Fund.

Nampa church leaders say one change in the law could open new doors

For one local church, removing the requirement that affordable housing developers manage their own properties to keep a tax credit would be an immediate relief.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Nampa used a portion of its land to build 16 three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes in the 1990s in partnership with Mercy Housing and the Idaho Housing and Finance Association.

Mercy Housing managed the properties until 2014, when the church fully acquired the homes under a new nonprofit called Trinity New Hope.

Tami McHugh, board president of Trinity New Hope, said they were fortunate to be able to hire someone who worked for Mercy Housing as a property manager, but only part-time, which puts them in a precarious position each month of potentially losing their tax credit if they can’t manage the properties themselves.

“The thing with affordable housing is it’s a very different animal, there’s a very high level of compliance requirements,” McHugh said. “… Replacing a person with her skill set would be virtually impossible in this market.”

If the law changed to allow the church to keep its tax credit without managing the properties directly, McHugh said, they could hire a property management company that specializes in affordable housing units.

And it’s not just about Trinity New Hope’s specific situation, McHugh said. There are other small organizations that want to invest in affordable housing efforts, but the management requirement presents a barrier to entry.

“We are contacted all the time about people saying, ‘We have a heart for doing affordable (housing) ministry, we have land we could use, how would we go about doing this?’” McHugh said. “Our little organization can’t serve our whole county. We serve our neighborhood, but we can’t serve our county. So hopefully they’ll remove this very simple barrier for entry.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Idaho’s housing trust fund was empty for 30 years. That may soon change. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Statehouse security: Is the ‘people’s house’ a safe place for the people?

When the Idaho Legislature reconvened for three days in November, political organizer Alicia Abbott drove to Boise from Sandpoint. Abbott is an experienced political organizer and never expected she would leave the Idaho State Capitol due to concerns for her safety before the first day back in session was over.  Abbott has been coming to […] The post Idaho Statehouse security: Is the ‘people’s house’ a safe place for the people? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Six years and counting: Idaho’s supplemental school levy bill sets another record

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on January 4, 2022 Idaho’s supplemental school levy bill has set another record — for the sixth consecutive year. All told, property owners will bankroll more than $218.2 million in supplemental levies this school year, up about $1.6 million from last year’s record bill. The one- or two-year voter-approved levies have […] The post Six years and counting: Idaho’s supplemental school levy bill sets another record appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Reconvening Idaho Legislature in November cost taxpayers more than $46,000

By returning to session for three days in November at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise, the Idaho Legislature has cost Idaho taxpayers more than $46,000, according to public records obtained by the Idaho Capital Sun. The Idaho Legislature reconvened Nov. 15-17 to consider a response to COVID-19 requirements from employers and President Joe Biden. […] The post Reconvening Idaho Legislature in November cost taxpayers more than $46,000 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Some Idaho Republicans want candidates to obtain GOP committee endorsement to run for office

The Idaho Republican Party will consider a change to its rules and a supporting resolution Friday and Saturday that would require any candidate seeking a statewide, legislative or county level position to first obtain the endorsement of the Republican central committee in order to be placed on a primary election ballot. Jake Miller, communications director […] The post Some Idaho Republicans want candidates to obtain GOP committee endorsement to run for office appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho Capital Sun

With Idaho’s expected surplus, Gov. Brad Little’s budget is a solid fiscal agenda for Idaho

Gov. Brad Little showed more pages of his upcoming proposed budget when he met with several hundred attendees at the annual Idaho taxpayer’s conference in Boise earlier this month. The governor, who has hinted about various items previously, took the opportunity to lay out his thinking in more detail. The state is in good shape […] The post With Idaho’s expected surplus, Gov. Brad Little’s budget is a solid fiscal agenda for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho needs your help to support struggling families

The work of our child welfare staff is often unseen. They work with families experiencing some of the most difficult times of their lives, and the work they do is not often visible to others because child welfare cases are confidential to protect the privacy of the families involved. Staff across the board in the […] The post Idaho needs your help to support struggling families appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Wind turbines proposed near a Japanese American incarceration camp prompt outrage

This story was originally published by High Country News. David Sakura was 6 years old when the U.S. government imprisoned his family at the Minidoka incarceration camp in the high desert of south-central Idaho. He remembers his mother attempting to create a sense of normality for her children by taking him and his brothers for walks […] The post Wind turbines proposed near a Japanese American incarceration camp prompt outrage appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Idaho Capital Sun

Snowplow driver shortage across U.S., transportation departments could mean slower road clearing

The nation’s snow belt is facing a severe snowplow driver shortage: Montana is down half its temporary snowplow drivers this year. Kansas is missing nearly a third of all snowplow operators. Pennsylvania needs almost 60% more temporary drivers. “As much as states want to do a good job, they may not be able to provide […] The post Snowplow driver shortage across U.S., transportation departments could mean slower road clearing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Housing Trust Fund#State#The Idaho Legislature#Boise Democratic#The Idaho Capital Sun#Ihfa
Idaho Capital Sun

Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states

Most states in the U.S. are in violation of a major federal drug statute.  The 1971 Controlled Substances Act lists marijuana in the most dangerous category defined in the law, on par with cocaine and heroin because of its supposed potential for abuse and lack of medical applications.  But 36 states plus the District of […] The post Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
U.S. POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

‘Who do you believe?’ The answer, for many, is why Idaho lost a battle against COVID.

A strange complaint came into the Idaho Attorney General’s Office in 2000. A business called “Sound Health Society” said it could diagnose medical problems, using only a person’s blood or saliva sample — sent in by fax. It also sold “sound wave” machines to cure terminal illnesses, including cancer. Idaho’s top consumer protection lawyers opened […] The post ‘Who do you believe?’ The answer, for many, is why Idaho lost a battle against COVID. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

New committee of veteran Idaho officials seeks to take on extremists

A group of former Idaho government, business and agriculture leaders has created a new political action committee designed to oust extremists from the Idaho Legislature. One of Take Back Idaho PAC’s strategies is to support candidates who support schools and public education.  Jennifer Ellis, a rancher and former president of the Idaho Cattle Association, is […] The post New committee of veteran Idaho officials seeks to take on extremists appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

‘A guy with a clipboard saved my life’: Boise mom credits Medicaid expansion for health care

Boise mom Theo Brown can’t hold back the tears when she thinks about the time her youngest son tackled her one beautifully perfect and memorable day at the park.   The tears keep coming when Brown thinks about that moment, and how that playful tackle and all those happy tears wouldn’t be possible without Medicaid expansion. […] The post ‘A guy with a clipboard saved my life’: Boise mom credits Medicaid expansion for health care appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Idaho Capital Sun

Will there be a bill to establish a tax policy review process in Idaho? Not this session.

Lawmakers at the Idaho Capitol in Boise will no doubt consider many bills in the upcoming legislative session beginning Jan. 10, but a statewide tax policy review process won’t be one of them, according to two legislators who are working on the subject. Reps. Steve Berch, D-Boise, and Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, requested a report in […] The post Will there be a bill to establish a tax policy review process in Idaho? Not this session. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s history and anti-government subculture set the stage for a health crisis

Fred Wood trained as a doctor in major medical centers. Then, he moved to Idaho in 1977 and spent the next few decades practicing modern medicine in a place where cows and sagebrush outnumber people — and where many of those people didn’t trust modern medicine. “This is America. You do get to choose … […] The post Idaho’s history and anti-government subculture set the stage for a health crisis appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho is now fully out of crisis standards of care. It took three months.

The Panhandle region of Idaho has emerged from crisis standards of care after 105 days. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Monday morning that Director Dave Jeppesen deactivated his crisis declaration, which he issued Sept. 6. “While the number of COVID-19 patients remains high and continues to stress health care systems, the surge […] The post Idaho is now fully out of crisis standards of care. It took three months. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 12/20): Patients, ERs, ICUs

Editor’s note: Idaho health officials announced Monday that the Gem State has fully exited crisis standards of care. We started this daily update in August, when Idaho’s ICUs became inundated with a surge of COVID patients and it seemed likely Idaho would be forced to resort to crisis standards. With Monday’s announcement, this update will […] The post Today in Idaho hospitals and COVID-19 (updated 12/20): Patients, ERs, ICUs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

For 20 years, we’ve given the gift of higher education through this Idaho program. Here’s how.

My wife, Patricia, and I have nine grandkids sprinkled across the country from Houston to Pittsburgh to Chicago and to Portland. Four of them are college graduates, including a granddaughter with a graduate degree, and three others are enrolled in college thanks to a gift they received from us initiated more than 20 years ago.  […] The post For 20 years, we’ve given the gift of higher education through this Idaho program. Here’s how. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Two new redistricting challenges filed with Idaho Supreme Court

Two new challenges over Idaho’s redistricting plan have been filed this week, including the first challenge against the new congressional plan.  In both cases, the challengers ask the Idaho Supreme Court to throw out the redistricting plans and put Idaho’s bipartisan redistricting commission back to work to create new maps of political boundaries.  Redistricting takes […] The post Two new redistricting challenges filed with Idaho Supreme Court appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho Capital Sun

Is the state of Idaho sitting on emergency rental assistance funds? Not exactly.

While the city of Boise has spent nearly all of the emergency rental assistance that was allocated by the federal government to assist residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, representatives from the Idaho Housing and Finance Association say that doesn’t mean the $175 million that was allocated to the state agency is going to waste. The […] The post Is the state of Idaho sitting on emergency rental assistance funds? Not exactly.  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

A transformative trend: Idaho draws more of its college students from out of state

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on December 15, 2021 Coming Thursday: Will shifting enrollments change the debate over higher education in Idaho? More reading: This week’s stories are a followup to “Missing Students,” an in-depth series from June, examining higher education enrollment during the pandemic. Students came back to Idaho college campuses this fall. However, many […] The post A transformative trend: Idaho draws more of its college students from out of state appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

1K+
Followers
812
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy