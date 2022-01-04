ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Private colleges pivot to remote learning but FL public universities won’t go virtual despite COVID

By Issac Morgan
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 2 days ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nrkuw_0dcI8Sfp00

In Florida, the private University of Miami announced last week that it will pivot to remote learning for the first two weeks of the spring semester, given the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Elsewhere, several private colleges and universities such as Harvard, Howard, Stanford, Syracuse and Northwestern plan to resume classes in a virtual setting for at least part of the spring semester, according to a report from NBC News.

But so far, none of Florida’s public universities are making that transition during the spring 2022 academic semester, despite concerns from faculty union leaders that officials aren’t making the right decisions to protect campus communities throughout Florida.

“We are severely disappointed with the overall response to COVID at higher education institutions,” said Andrew Gothard, president of the United Faculty of Florida.

Gothard disagrees with the decision by Florida’s state university system to open spring semester with in-person classes. He said in a phone interview with the Phoenix that university officials should be “listening to medical experts” to make decisions to protect students, faculty and staff, such as using remote learning opportunities.

“We don’t think that politics should be involved in local safety decisions,” Gothard said.

That said, Gov. Ron DeSantis stated in a news conference Monday that Florida’s public schools as well as the state’s public universities should remain open for in-person instruction.

“Our schools will be open in the state of Florida,” DeSantis told reporters, adding, “I’d also say the same with our state universities. … Our universities are going to be open, our state universities. They’re going to have in-person instruction, and I think any university that doesn’t do that should have to refund 100 percent of the tuition to the parents.”

Amid skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and the highly transmissible omicron variant continuing to sweep the nation, public university system leaders in Florida say they are taking precautions.

Renee Fargason, spokeswoman for the State University System of Florida, confirmed in an email to the Florida Phoenix Monday that “none of our universities are going remote” in the upcoming spring 2022 semester.

In fact, the system expects to “continue to offer a comprehensive array of academic classes and degree programs,” according to a letter written by Syd Kitson, chair of the Florida Board of Governors, and Chancellor Marshall Criser III.

The letter was sent last week to students, faculty and staff at Florida’s 12 public universities, to address safety concerns about spring plans to combat the surge, Fargason said.

The letter stated: “It is clear the pandemic is not over, and as we prepare for the spring semester, we must also remain vigilant and follow the policies and protocols that are shown to limit the impacts of the virus. The best way to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on our campuses and our communities is to protect yourself, your family, and your friends every day by following the recommended precautions, including wearing masks, testing when necessary, and getting fully vaccinated, including a booster, if you are able to do so.”

At Florida State University in Tallahassee, President Richard McCullough sent a message to the campus community last week, providing details about safety procedures for the upcoming semester, according to spokeswoman Amy Farnum-Patronis.

“Medical-grade face masks, such as N95 or KN95 masks, will be expected on campus,” the FSU president said. “Cloth masks are less effective against the highly transmissible variants such as Delta and Omicron.”

By Monday, FSU residence halls were reopening and spring 2022 semester courses will be starting Wednesday of this week.

In the message, McCullough stated:

“All students, regardless of vaccination status, are strongly encouraged to test before traveling/returning to campus. Students should complete a COVID-19 test 48-72 hours prior to traveling/returning to campus. Students testing positive for COVID-19 should not travel/return to campus while contagious and instead immediately notify their instructors their first-day attendance will be delayed. Instructors will accommodate delayed attendance.”

In addition, “COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots will be continue to be offered and available during the spring semester to any interested students, faculty, and staff and to their eligible dependent children. We encourage everyone to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine/booster to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Spring vaccination clinic dates will be posted at vaccine.fsu.edu when available.”

At the University of Florida in Gainesville, spokesman Steve Orlando told the Phoenix that in-person classes will resume when students return this week, despite the rise in COVID-19 cases.

“We have no plans for remote classes for the spring semester,” Orlando said in an email Monday to the Phoenix.

The University of South Florida in Tampa also will begin offering in-person instruction next week, according to spokesman Kevin Watler.

“USF’s spring semester begins on Monday, January 10, and we continue to plan for in-person classes,” Watler said. “Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to get the vaccine and a booster shot, stay home if they don’t feel well and get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19.”

Larry Robinson, president of Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, sent a letter Friday to the campus community, encouraging students to comply with safety practices, such as wearing a mask, testing regularly and getting vaccinated.

The university operates a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site located on campus for students, faculty, staff and the community. In-person classes will begin on Wednesday.

“Following recommended precautions are critical to limiting the spread of the virus. Remember, we all share responsibility for keeping our friends, families and campus community safe,” Robinson said.

Meanwhile, at the University of Miami, students will be doing remote learning for the first two weeks of the spring semester, according to a video message from UM President Julio Frenk. Classes will start Jan. 18, he said, with in-person instruction resuming on Jan. 31.

The message also said that, “Our definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ now includes receiving the appropriate booster shot, as soon as it is advisable. Students who have not documented that they are fully vaccinated will continue to test twice per week,” among other measures.

“From the start of the pandemic, we have implemented an adaptive and responsive approach to keep our community healthy,” Frenk said.

“At this point in the trajectory of COVID-19, the virus has adapted, becoming more contagious with the omicron variant. We must similarly adapt.”

Phoenix reporter Laura Cassels contributed to this report.

The post Private colleges pivot to remote learning but FL public universities won’t go virtual despite COVID appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 2

Related
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis admits, up to 1 million COVID test kits DID expire in FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis and Kevin Guthrie, director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, acknowledged Thursday that 800,000 to a million COVID tests had expired in a state stockpile, with the omicron variant spreading and residents facing long lines for testing. The acknowledgement came during a press conference Thursday, when reporters were asking the governor questions […] The post DeSantis admits, up to 1 million COVID test kits DID expire in FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Decades later, EPA still working on cleanup of Florida’s “Mount Dioxin”

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida has lots of communities with a history that is — oh, what’s a good word? Let’s say “unusual.” Sweetwater, for instance, was founded by a troupe of Russian circus midgets whose bus broke down. Sanibel’s drive to incorporate as a city was led by a trio of retired CIA agents, one of whom became […] The post Decades later, EPA still working on cleanup of Florida’s “Mount Dioxin” appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Superspreader? Following DeSantis’ lead, FL Legislature to convene without COVID restrictions

Quality Journalism for Critical Times When Florida lawmakers and thousands of state employees, lobbyists and visitors convene next week for a two-month legislative session, more than bills, budgets and gossip will be passed. COVID-19 and its newest, highly transmissible omicron variant may prove to be a key influencer in the state Capitol complex, which will be open to all with […] The post Superspreader? Following DeSantis’ lead, FL Legislature to convene without COVID restrictions appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist wants to tackle Medicaid expansion in FL to help seniors

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Medicaid expansion in Florida is important for senior communities across the state and would help cover costs associated with senior services and home renovations, says U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist. Crist, a former Republican governor of Florida, a Democrat in Congress and now a Democratic gubernatorial candidate in 2022, vowed on Wednesday to act immediately on […] The post Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist wants to tackle Medicaid expansion in FL to help seniors appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Tallahassee, FL
Coronavirus
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Health
Tallahassee, FL
Education
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis: ‘Our schools will be open’ despite surge in COVID infections

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With nearly 3 million Florida public school students returning to in-person classes this week amid a record surge in COVID infections in the state, there will be no tightening of COVID protocols for students, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday at a press conference in Fort Lauderdale. “Our schools will be open in the state of […] The post DeSantis: ‘Our schools will be open’ despite surge in COVID infections appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

FL to unveil new COVID testing guidance: ‘And if you have no symptoms, please don’t get tested’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times COVID-19 testing in Florida should focus only on residents experiencing symptoms or those with risk factors, Florida’s surgeon general said Tuesday when announcing a plan to revise guidance for COVID testing. At a press conference in Naples, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo argued against federal health authorities’ testing guidelines for COVID-19, even as COVID cases […] The post FL to unveil new COVID testing guidance: ‘And if you have no symptoms, please don’t get tested’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Dear Leaders: May we suggest some ways you can shape up during 2022?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times It’s been a year, people. Weird stuff. Bad stuff. Some good stuff. Now it’s time to turn the calendar to 2022 and make that alleged fresh start we’re always promising ourselves. So as a public service to our busy, busy, busy political figures, I present here Roberts’ Recommendations for New Year’s Resolutions. Read ’em and […] The post Dear Leaders: May we suggest some ways you can shape up during 2022? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

Essential workers in FL hope for relief in new year

Quality Journalism for Critical Times While Americans grew more divided over politics in 2021, frontline essential workers toiled on to hold the nation together. Lauded as heroes but often not treated as such, nurses, first responders, teachers, farm workers, commercial drivers, and other essential workers shouldered the load to keep goods, food, health care, and education available through both the […] The post Essential workers in FL hope for relief in new year appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Frenk
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Larry Robinson
Person
Syd Kitson
Florida Phoenix

Late prisons chief was linked to legal precedents boosting defendants’ rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times His name appears in two of Florida’s most notable court decisions protecting the rights of prison inmates. But Louie Wainwright dedicated much of his life to running Florida prisons. His death at 98 on Dec. 23 in Tallahassee was announced recently by officials at the Department of Corrections. Wainwright was the head of the department […] The post Late prisons chief was linked to legal precedents boosting defendants’ rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Retiring Florida parks director Eric Draper ranks climate change as a major threat

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Do you have a Florida bucket list? I do, and every new year is a chance to check my progress. I crossed another item off it the other day when I stopped in at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park. I was there to see Lucifer. The 210-acre state park in Citrus County features […] The post Retiring Florida parks director Eric Draper ranks climate change as a major threat appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Text of President Biden’s speech on Jan. 6 anniversary of U.S. Capitol attack

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Here are the full remarks made by President Joe Biden in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol on the Jan. 6 anniversary of the Capitol attack: Madam Vice President, my fellow Americans: To state the obvious, one year ago today, in this sacred place, democracy was attacked — simply attacked.  The will of the people […] The post Text of President Biden’s speech on Jan. 6 anniversary of U.S. Capitol attack appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
POTUS
Florida Phoenix

Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A Louisiana federal judge has put a hold on President Joe Biden’s mandate that Head Start workers be vaccinated against COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, who previously ruled against a vaccine mandate for health care workers, issued a preliminary injunction on New Year’s Day restricting the executive branch from enforcing in 24 states a mandate for […] The post Federal judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for Head Start workers in 24 states appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford University#Private Colleges#Private University#Florida State University#College#Covid#University Of Miami#Syracuse#Northwestern#Nbc News#The United Faculty#Omicron
Florida Phoenix

Fried claims COVID tests close to expiring; sniping continues as omicron spreads

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried on Thursday accused the DeSantis administration of sitting on a stockpile of soon-to-expire COVID tests and urged their rapid distribution, but provided few specifics. The complaint from Fried, a Democrat seeking her party’s nomination to run against Gov. Ron DeSantis next year, came via a written statement […] The post Fried claims COVID tests close to expiring; sniping continues as omicron spreads appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis on events commemorating Jan. 6 insurrection: ‘I think it’s going to be nauseating’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times On the one-year anniversary of the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he won’t watch any commemorations connected to the events that led to deaths and injuries, while slamming the “corporate press.” DeSantis said at a Thursday morning press conference in West Palm Beach that he expects the media to politicize […] The post Gov. DeSantis on events commemorating Jan. 6 insurrection: ‘I think it’s going to be nauseating’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Year that began with partisan violence spawned culture wars and litigation in FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The hostile tone that branded 2021 set in early in the year, when a mob in support of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol to disrupt Congress’ transfer of power to incoming President Joe Biden. It cost Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, rioter Ashli Babbitt, and three other people their lives. Nearly 140 […] The post Year that began with partisan violence spawned culture wars and litigation in FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Montana’s Jon Tester backs ‘talking filibuster,’ means testing for Biden spending plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Despite his role at the center of passing the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in 2021, U.S. Sen Jon Tester said Wednesday the Senate should change its filibuster rules to break what he called “real paralysis.” The Montana Democrat also said in an interview with States Newsroom that watching how the infrastructure money is spent — and ensuring […] The post Montana’s Jon Tester backs ‘talking filibuster,’ means testing for Biden spending plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Florida Phoenix

Biden in Jan. 6 speech decries ‘web of lies’ created by Trump about 2020 election

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday warned of the dangers of a collapse of American democracy, standing in a historic chamber in the U.S. Capitol that was besieged by an angry mob of pro-Trump supporters who attempted to halt the certification of the 2020 presidential election. “We are in the battle for the soul […] The post Biden in Jan. 6 speech decries ‘web of lies’ created by Trump about 2020 election appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

Nikki Fried takes her Pfizer booster before the cameras as DeSantis remains mum

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried invited the press to observe as she took her COVID vaccine booster shot on Wednesday, in pointed contrast to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ refusal to divulge whether he’s taken a booster shot. Fried appeared at a coronavirus testing and vaccination site at Florida A&M University, in Tallahassee, where a nurse administered […] The post Nikki Fried takes her Pfizer booster before the cameras as DeSantis remains mum appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Voting rights tops U.S. Senate agenda as Jan. 6 anniversary nears

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday stressed that Democrats are prepared to change Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation — and linked the move to the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. “The election subversion efforts we’re seeing all across the country today are […] The post Voting rights tops U.S. Senate agenda as Jan. 6 anniversary nears appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

Some Democrats push to rescue climate plan in Biden spending package

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A group of congressional Democrats on Tuesday called for preserving the climate portions of President Joe Biden’s stalled domestic spending bill as Democrats in the U.S. Senate rewrite the measure. U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Tina Smith of Minnesota and John Hickenlooper of Colorado, along with Reps. Kathy Castor […] The post Some Democrats push to rescue climate plan in Biden spending package appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy