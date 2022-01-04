Nearly 1 in 3 Michiganders testing positive for COVID-19, state says

New data from the state of Michigan shows that nearly one in three people getting tested for COVID-19 are testing positive for the virus.

That brings the state's positivity rate is to nearly 33-percent.

Testing sites are feeling the strain as hundreds of cars have waited in line for sometimes hours for a COVID test.

At Lakeside Mall some say they waited up to four hours.

"This is really unprecedented to be honest with you," Chief of Emergency Services at Dearborn Beaumont Dr. Zafar Shamoon said. "I've been doing this for 18 years now and I've never seen anything like this"

Dr. Shamoon says staffing shortages, along with the increase in COVID and non-COVID patients have created a perfect storm.

Right now the hospital has over 100 covid patients and longer waits in the ER.

The department of defense has crews on-site through the end of the month, to help with the surge which right now, shows no signs of slowing down.

"I'm confident this will pass, it's just a matter of. We need the help of the public to do so," Dr. Shamoon said.

He says the vaccine is helping hospitals, by keeping COVID patients at home.

"The ones that we are seeing that are very sick, the ones that require ICU admission are almost all unvaccinated," he said.

Dr. Shamoon says if we stay home when feeling sick, get vaccinated, and wear masks in public Michigan hospitals will make it through.

"If we can do that, I think we'll be ok and I think we can continue on with our daily activities, with caution," he added,

We reached out to the governor's office to provide insight into possible changes in Michigan and received this response:

"Since the safe and effective vaccines have become available, there are no plans for any restrictions. We are working with top medical experts and health professionals at the state and federal level to increase access to testing, secure additional lifesaving treatments like monoclonal antibodies and new Pfizer pill, and continuing to encourage every Michigander to get vaccinated and wear a secure mask."