Savannah, NY

Savannah Man Crashes Car into Tree

By Greg Cotterill
 2 days ago

Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports a one car personal injury motor vehicle collision in the Town of Savannah on January 3, 2022. Involved was Brandon Sampson age 27, of Wilsey Road Savannah, NY....

FL Radio Group

New Year’s Day Town of Italy Car Crash Victim ID’d

The victim of the fatal New Year’s Day car crash in the Town of Italy has been identified. The Yates County Sheriffs Office reports Luke Gudinas Junior of Branchport has been ID’d as the driver of the vehicle that crashed into a tree on Italy Valley Road near the Clute Road intersection. The car burst into flames and had to be extinguished by the Naples Fire Department.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Twiggy and Deputies Track Down Missing Teen in Corning

K-9 Twiggy with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is being credited with tracking down a teenager reported missing early Wednesday morning. After being reported missing by a parent, deputies and Twiggy successfully tracked the teen from their cell phone to a wooded area near a trail at the Spencer Crest Nature Center. Deputies say the teen was not wearing any shoes or a jacket and was suffering from apparent hypothermia and frostbite.
CORNING, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Geneva Woman Arrested on Bench Warrant

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Geneva woman on a bench warrant. Around 7:30pm Wednesday, April Patterson was arrested by Geneva Police and taken to the County Jail, where custody was transferred to Sheriff’s Deputies. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Arcadia Man Arrested for Parole Violation

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Arcadia man on an arrest warrant. Darrin Rice was arrested Wednesday for allegedly violation his probation. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590, WAUB and 106.3 and 1240, WGVA, and on Finger Lakes Country, 96.1/96.9/101.9/1570 WFLR.
ARCADIA, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Accused of Choking Woman

A domestic dispute in Seneca Falls Monday morning led to the arrest of a 29-year old Seneca Falls man. Police accuse Xavier Alford of subjecting a woman to unwanted physical contact and also obstructing her breathing. He was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, and harassment along with felony aggravated family offense.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Man Arrested for Burglary

An Ontario County man was arrested Monday night after he entered and remained in a Geneva home. City police say 69-year old Kevin Peck of Geneva entered the home with the intent to commit a crime. He was held for arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Macedon Man Arrested on Welfare Fraud Charges

A Macedon man faces multiple charges after allegedly defrauding the state. Wayne County Sheriffs say they arrested Eric Gonzalez at 11:00am Thursday, claiming he failed to report income he was receiving from Massachusetts which led to him receiving benefits from New York that he was not entitled to. Gonzalez is set to appear in the Town of Lyons Court at a later date to answer the charges against him.
MACEDON, NY
FL Radio Group

Webster Man Arrested for Stolen Vehicle

On January 3, 2022 the Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Webster man following an investigation into a stolen vehicle that occurred in the Town of Webster. Deputies arrested Scott R. Sullivan, age 50, of Webster for one count of criminal possession of stolen property...
WEBSTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Rochester Man Accused of Breaking Into a Victor Business

A Rochester man has been arrested for allegedly committing a burglary in Victor in November. 31-year old Jaquan Scott is accused of unlawfully entering Everbetter Wellness on November 19th and stealing money. He was being held at the Ontario County Jail to await arraignment. Get the top stories on your...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

20 Years in Prison for a Waterloo Murder

A Seneca County man will spend 20 years in prison for the murder of his wife. 38-year old John Gray was sentenced Tuesday for pleading guilty to killing 40-year-old Ashia Chilson-Gray in 2020 at the East River Street home in Waterloo. Chilson-Gray was a Geneva Middle School teacher. Katie Arnold,...
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Arrested for Stealing Car in Canandaigua

A 20-year old Canandaigua man and a 16-year old Canandaigua teen have been arrested for allegedly stealing a car. Micheal Lloyd and the unidentified teen are accused of stealing a car from a Canandaigua resident on December 30th. Lloyd and the teen were found in Monroe County and arrested. Lloyd was being held for arraignment on grand larceny charges, while the teen was released.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Woman Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of a Town of Palmyra woman stemming from a domestic incident that occurred on Conifer Drive in the Town of Palmyra. Niki Hanna, age 45, of Conifer Drive in the Town of Palmyra, was arrested for Criminal Contempt in the First Degree (E-Felony), Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment in the Second Degree (Physical Force). Deputies responded to the report of a domestic incident and learned that Mrs. Hanna had violated an active order of protection as she struck a child less than seventeen who was the protected party.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Accused of Burglary at Walmart

A several week-long investigation by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of a 32-year old Canandaigua man. Caleb Webster was charged with burglary after he allegedly stole $26.66 worth of merchandise from the Canandaigua Walmart store on December 19th. Webster had an active trespass ban from all Walmart stores at the time of his arrest.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

