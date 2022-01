AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zoo on Thursday announced it received a $1.5 million estate gift — the largest estate gift in its 69-year history. The estate’s executor has asked to keep the donor’s name anonymous, according to the zoo. The gift will fund two new habitats at the zoo, a private yard for red wolves and a habitat for white-winged wood ducks and Bali mynahs, as well as a new director of conservation position.

AKRON, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO