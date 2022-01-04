Syndrome Will Bring Its Take On Survival Horror To Switch This Year

Although most of this particular update has been out on PC, Switch fans have been looking forward to the update that adds loads more to do and enjoy. This massive Superliminal update adds the challenge mode, which limits players on the amount of actions they can do at any time making for some extremely difficult challenge to overcome. Developer commentary also accompanies this update, so players can enjoy solving familiar puzzles while hearing a little bit of backstory from the devs and details on the progress of how it all came to be along the way. There’s no multiplayer in this update just yet, but it’s likely soon going to join if the PC release is anything to base it out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO