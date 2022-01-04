ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syndrome Will Bring Its Take On Survival Horror To Switch This Year

By Thomas Whitehead
Nintendo Life
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey mostly come out at night, mostly... If you like first-person horror games then the Switch sure has a lot of them; some are even pretty darn good. Another has been announced that'll hope to make its mark on...

www.nintendolife.com

