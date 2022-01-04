Do Just One Thing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When it gets this cold, it’s tempting to crank up the heat. But with energy bills on the rise, you may want to consider ways to make your space more efficient. Michelle Gransee with the Minnesota State Energy Office says turning your thermostat down a few degrees when you are out or sleeping could save you 10% on your bill. Of course, don’t turn it too low. No one wants a frozen pipe. “I’ll turn it from 68 [degrees] all the way down to 65, 64, something like that,” Gransee said. There are some relatively cheap products you can pick...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO