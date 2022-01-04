ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kiski Township woman held in ACJ after alleged shooting of male passenger forced from her car

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people have misplaced an item, only to find it later. Kiskiminetas Township Police...

CBS Pittsburgh

Arrest Of Shooting Suspect Requires Bomb Squad Response In Kiski Township

By: KDKA-TV News Staff KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Bomb Squad had to be called after police made an arrest in a late-night shooting in Kiski Township. Kiski Police say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot around 9:45 last night along Edmond Road. Police accused Patricia Kettering-Pierce, 55, of forcing the victim out of her vehicle after a verbal fight and then shooting him with her handgun. He was able to walk away and get help. Overnight, police say they tracked Kettering-Pierce to a home along Clarks Hollow Road. After she was taken into custody, police say they found a possible un-exploded grenade in the home. The bomb squad was called to diffuse the device, and it was “inert,” according to police. She is charged with “Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering another person, as well as drug offenses,”according to the criminal complaint. She is being held in Armstrong County Jail and has a preliminary hearing later this month.
