WASHINGTON — Congress’ doctor said his office is expanding Capitol testing and called for wearing more robust masks as “dozens” of daily samples from the Capitol testing site are coming back positive for COVID-19. The Office of the Attending Physician announced the Capitol COVID-19 testing center’s seven-day positivity “rate went from less than 1 percent to greater than 13 percent.” Positive tests at the Capitol reflect what is happening in the Washington area, as the city in the last week has posted its highest infection rates of the pandemic.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO