NHL

New year, new opportunity for Penguins’ Drew O’Connor

By apanian@leadertimes.com
 2 days ago

Spatially, Drew O’Connor is exactly where he was at the start of 2021....

hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
FanSided

New Chicago Blackhawks trade brings out huge mistake made

The Chicago Blackhawks made a horrid trade on July 9th, 2019 when they sent Henri Jokiharju to the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Alex Nylander. Jokiharju was probably a bad draft pick anyway but he is a solid bottom pair defenseman at times. He is certainly more valuable to an NHL team than Alex Nylander and always was.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

#BREAKING Trade Between The Blackhawks and Penguins.

The Chicago Blackhawks and interim general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Wednesday. Chicago has acquired forward Sam Lafferty from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Forward Alex Nylander is headed to Pittsburgh in the trade. Nylander was acquired by former general manager Stan Bowman and was one of his many "project...
NHL
CBS Boston

Oskar Steen Nets His First Career NHL Goal In Truly Bizarre Fashion

BOSTON (CBS) — Players never forget their first professional goal. But no one will forget how Oskar Steen scored his first NHL goal. The 23-year-old forward broke up a 1-1 tie with the New Jersey Devils in the second period at TD Garden on Tuesday night, lighting the lamp in a truly unique and unusual fashion. Nick Foligno sent a backhand attempt at Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood early in the frame, which deflected up to the top of the net. Steen didn’t quit on the play and saw an opportunity to make something happen, reaching his stick up under the crossbar to...
NHL
NHL
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Penguins’ Trade for Alex Nylander Is the Right Type of Gamble

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Chicago Blackhawks pulled off a rare trade on Wednesday as the two teams swapped forwards. Sam Lafferty heads to the windy city, while the Penguins acquire Alex Nylander in the one-for-one deal. While it’s not the blockbuster move fan bases crave, this subtle trade is a great gamble for the Penguins and one that could very easily pay off.
NHL
leadertimes.com

Penguins get Nylander for Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded forward Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Sam Lafferty, the team announced Wednesday. Lafferty will join Chicago in Arizona, where they will begin a three-game road trip.T While there’s a surplus of bottom six forwards on the roster, the addition of Lafferty gives the Blackhawks an established NHL player and allows […]
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Signs PTO With Providence Bruins, But AHL Tune-Ups Will Have To Wait

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask is now officially back with the Bruins. Just not the Boston Bruins. Not yet, at least. That will come soon enough. On Thursday, the veteran goaltender signed a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins, as he inches closer to a return to the NHL. The 34-year-old Rask was set to start in net for Providence on Friday when Boston’s AHL affiliate hosted the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. But Friday and Sunday’s P-Bruins games were both postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting Lehigh Valley, so Rask’s tune-ups will have to wait. Providence’s next game is scheduled for Friday,...
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins flashing cup contending chemistry

Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
NHL

