Developer and parking lot operator Parkway Corporation is currently looking for opportunities to redevelop a 14,495-square-foot parking lot at 19-27 South 8th Street in Market East, Center City. There appear to be no active proposal currently planned for the site, as no permits have been filed and the property is listed in the developer’s “opportunities” section. As with many of Parkway’s other parking lots, it appears that the operator/developer is looking for an anchor tenant and/or a development partner. Under the current zoning, the site may accommodate a high-rise proposal standing 30 stories or taller.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO