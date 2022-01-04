Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

We’re starting off the day again with a little more fog than what we saw yesterday, but still not too bad. It’s still on the cooler side, with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the low 50s across the Pine Belt. We’re seeing clouds, and even have a 20-30% chance of a shower or two as we head to the afternoon hours. This front will be out of the area by 3 PM, with the northerly winds beginning after it passes bringing temperatures down quickly. That means we’ll hit our high a little earlier today, then cool rapidly into the night. We’ll see a couple of these types of cool-downs over the next 10 days or so.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO