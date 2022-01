Among the more than 700 people facing federal charges in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, 19 are from Illinois. Of those, seven have taken plea deals. Three have been sentenced – one to 30 days in jail and two others to two years probation – and four are awaiting sentencing. The remaining 12 continue to make their way through the legal system, many with court hearings set for the coming weeks as the nation on Thursday marks the one-year anniversary of the insurrection.

9 HOURS AGO