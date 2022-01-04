Funeral, viewing arrangements announced for Officer Keona Holley

BALTIMORE, MD—Funeral and viewing arrangements have been announced for Officer Keona Holley.

Officer Holley was killed in an ambush-style attack in December . Two suspects have been arrested and charged.

Her funeral and viewing will be held at Wylie Funeral Home, located at 701 N. Mount Street in Baltimore (21217).

Viewings will be held on Sunday, January 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Monday, January 10, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

All COVID-19 protocols will be in effect and masks are required.

