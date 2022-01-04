VIDEO: Men attack Brooklyn Burger King worker over food wait time

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Video released by the NYPD on Tuesday shows two men attacking a Burger King worker in Brooklyn, reportedly because their food wasn’t being prepared fast enough.

The 22-year-old employee was working at the Burger King on Linden Boulevard, near Hegeman Avenue, in Brownsville on the evening of Dec. 4 when the two men got into a dispute with him.

The pair were upset because their food “was not prepared fast enough,” police told WABC .

The suspects. Photo credit NYPD

Surveillance video shows one of the men jumping over the cashier counter and punching the worker. The second man then joins him, video shows.

Police said the duo also displayed a knife as they punched the victim in the face and head multiple times.

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot down Powell Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.