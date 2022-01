Billie Eilish and Kanye West are slated to headline the 2022 Coachella festival, sources tell Variety, on Saturday and Sunday night, respectively. Swedish House Mafia is also on the bill, although it is unclear whether the group is the festival’s third headliner — the traditional “throwback” slot for the reunion of a more veteran artist. West headlined the festival in 2011 and Eilish had a breakthrough performance in 2019 (she would be the youngest artist to top the Coachella bill); SHM previously performed at Coachella in 2012. The festival, which is already sold out, is scheduled to take place over the weekends...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO