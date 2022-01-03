ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Railing Collapses in Washington as Jalen Hurts Exits Stadium [VIDEO]

By Chris Reed
1130 AM: The Tiger
1130 AM: The Tiger
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Throughout the 2021-22 NFL season we've been reporting on incidents at the Washington Football Team's stadium and now we can add another incident from the stadium. Sunday The Eagles...

1130thetiger.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
On3.com

Charles Barkley makes prediction for national championship

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
FanSided

3 Vikings free agents that could follow Mike Zimmer if he’s fired

The Minnesota Vikings could be getting ready to move on from Mike Zimmer in 2022. If they do, which free agents could follow him elsewhere?. Could the Minnesota Vikings be moving on from Mike Zimmer in the coming days? That remains to be seen, but Zimmer has been the Vikings’ head coach since 2014. He’s been there through some of the franchise’s best seasons but in the NFL, the ultimate goal is exactly that.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers seems to make future plans clear

To say that this has been one of the most interesting seasons in Aaron Rodger’s NFL career might be an understatement. While the reigning MVP has certainly made a lot of headlines for things he’s said and done off the field this year, it’s hard to deny that he has left it all on the field, leading the Green Bay Packers to the best record in the league with one week left until the playoffs. He even passed Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes thrown in franchise history, cementing his place alongside the legend who came before him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jalen Hurts#Philadelphia#American Football#Railing Collapses
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Zach Evans Announces Transfer

Zach Evans, a former five-star running back and TCU transfer, will have a new home in 2022. Evans made his transfer decision on Monday morning, announcing he’s heading to the SEC. “I would like to announce that I plan to enroll at the … University of Mississippi,” Evans said...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Share Latest On Lamar Jackson’s Status

Lamar Jackson has been doing his best to get back for the Baltimore Ravens pivotal Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. But for the second day in a row, the team had unfortunate news to share about its starting quarterback. According to the Ravens injury report, Jackson did...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson continues to battle through a significant ankle injury. After missing the last three games with a high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 14, the. quarterback has now missed two straight practices in Week 18. With Lamar Jackson out, the Ravens have lost five straight contests. As a result,...
NFL
The Spun

Michigan Quarterback Entered The Transfer Portal Thursday

Michigan beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten and earned a trip to the College Football Playoff. That hasn’t stopped a number of Wolverines – including a quarterback – from entering the transfer portal since falling to Georgia in the semi-final. Michigan quarterback Daniel Villari has entered...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox Sports Radio

LeBron James Jumped The Gun Again

Doug Gottlieb: "Nobody in the real world is really all that bothered, because most people are like 'oh, that sucks, you made a mistake'. But when LeBron has 50 million followers, and he makes you out to be some guy who's totally insensitive...do you really think that if his dad mistakenly killed a 14 year old girl, he's gonna bring it up when the son hits a game winning jumper? Really? I think LeBron has way too much influence."
NBA
saturdaytradition.com

Bears make decision on former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields

A day after head coach Matt Nagy said Justin Fields was set to start, the worst-case scenario came to fruition. Fields has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will likely be out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. With him likely out, that means one of Andy Dalton...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL GM Thinks Russell Wilson Should Play With 1 Team Next Season

Ever since last offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been mentioned in trade rumors. With the 2022 offseason approaching very soon, those rumors are starting to heat up again. During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on Wilson’s future in...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Amari Cooper Facing Potential Fine From The NFL

Over the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have placed several star players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Among them was star linebacker Micah Parsons, who will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He attended a Dallas Mavericks game earlier in the week. Just a few days later, Parsons tested positive for the virus.
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Lamar Jackson's Future with the Ravens is Less Certain Than You Think

Doug Gottleib: "I wonder what the Ravens' future with Lamar Jackson looks like. Because John Harbaugh, by his words, seems to be completely in. The front office, by their words, seem to be completely in. But wouldn't this be doubling down on a guy who, though is a complete freak talent and by all accounts is the leader of that franchise, isn't he hurt? Plus, running quarterbacks get hurt more often and eventually lose that step and now they get hit more often. And you've used all your resources to put a great offense around him and you haven't gotten better output. Isn't there that same ceiling that sits there as there is for Jimmy G?"
NFL
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
1130 AM: The Tiger

1130 AM: The Tiger

Shreveport, LA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
666K+
Views
ABOUT

1130 AM: The Tiger has the best sports coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy