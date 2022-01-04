ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

No Powerball Winner Monday Night – Prize Keeps Growing

By Erin McCarty
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No winner in the Powerball drawing on Monday night. The jackpot now climbs to $575 million dollars for the Wednesday night drawing. This big prize is now at number 12 on our list of the largest lottery jackpots. Here are the numbers from the Monday Powerball drawing: 2, 13,...

