What to Watch Tuesday: Premieres include ‘Judge Steve Harvey,’ Michelle Obama

Bow down! The former First Lady looked like a queen as she celebrated NYE by sharing an adorable snap with her “boo” Barack. See the fabulous photo here!. Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 57-year-old former First Lady took to her Instagram on the first day of the new year to share an adorable photo (below) of herself in a gorgeous ensemble while posing with her husband Barack Obama, 60, at their big NYE celebration. The insanely cute couple both rocked star-shaped glasses with “2022” on them for the festivities as they wrapped their arms around each other. “Happy New Year from me and my boo! Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health,” Michelle captioned the snap.

