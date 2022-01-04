ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch Tuesday: Premieres include ‘Judge Steve Harvey,’ Michelle Obama

By Brooke Cain
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS NC) - Two new episodes open Season 8. In the first, Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps Rebecca Hall and Lee Daniels research their family histories. At 9, David Chang and Raul Esparza. American Auto (8 p.m., NBC) - This auto manufacturer workplace sitcom,...

