London Resort shares new image, changes opening date to 2025

By Bea Mitchell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe London Resort, a £2.5 billion theme park project in the UK, has unveiled its fantasy-themed land in a new image, also revising the opening date from 2024 to 2025. The London Resort shared the new image on its official Twitter account, revealing an enormous castle with turrets, as well as...

