Vattix 300W 80000mAh Portable Solar Power Station $199

Power outages, freak weather events, and a crumbling grid have led many in the US to question just how reliable their electricity supply is, and Kohler may have just the home storage battery system to settle some of those fears. While the brand may be most commonly associated with faucets and the like, the Power Reserve Energy Storage System being shown off at CES 2022 sees it branch out into Tesla Powerwall territory.
Batteries have become a critical part of everyday life, especially as we become more dependent on electrical devices that run on them, from smartphones to laptops to even electric vehicles. Despite their essential role, batteries haven’t exactly changed by leaps and bounds in the past years. Bluetti, one of if not the most prolific makers of solar generators a.k.a. portable batteries, is now trying to push the envelope of battery technology by presenting one such product that swaps the typical lithium-ion for sodium-ion.
Do you ever wish that you could leave everything behind to follow your dreams? That is, of course, unless you're already living your dream, and if that's the case, well done. This is the story of a person who had the courage to do that. Simon Stiles is an adventurer who has built himself an off-the-grid, solar-powered floating home out of a 1976 Wharram Oro 47 Polynesian canoe cat-style boat. You can also find him on YouTube.
GAF Energy, a division of roofing giant GAF, developed new solar shingles that are so easy to install no special equipment or knowledge is required, a TechCrunch report reveals. The new accessible home renewable energy option provides serious competition for Tesla, who revealed their own new tiles with 22 percent...
Dory Battery Generators: Smart, Automatic, Clean, Quiet, Safe, and Durable. Dory Power, a manufacturer of smart battery generators located in Cleveland, Ohio, has upgraded the Dory B7000 model to 7.16 kWh capacity. Dory B7000 is the world’s most powerful portable battery generator, for automatic, portable and uninterruptible power supply, no emissions and no noise.
Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender.
This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or far too many devices for one standalone Wi-Fi router to handle....
The Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) and Northrop Grumman’s Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research (SSPIDR) Project used components for the “sandwich tile” to convert solar energy to RF (radio frequency). The power will be beamed to a receiving station at the base on the...
Against the backdrop of the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, a global race is underway to secure the minerals required to produce masses of lithium-ion batteries. But next year, we will see that there is an alternative to new-battery production – a closed-loop battery industry, in which what goes in one end is ultimately returned, recycled and recirculated back into manufacturing. Done correctly, this could end the race for new minerals altogether.
Secondary batteries, such as lithium ion batteries, need to be recharged once the stored energy is used up. In a bid to decrease our dependence on fossil fuels, scientists have been exploring sustainable ways to recharge secondary batteries. Recently, Amar Kumar (graduate student at T. N. Narayanan's lab in TIFR Hyderabad) and his colleagues have assembled a compact lithium ion battery with photosensitive materials that can be directly recharged with solar energy.
Installing a solar roof in your home is a great way to reduce both your carbon footprint and your energy costs, but unfortunately, actually getting one on top of your house is usually a rather large undertaking. With traditional solar panels, you have to affix racks and other mounting hardware to your existing roof before you can attach the panels themselves. And if you opt for Tesla’s snazzy, modern Solar Roof tiles, you’ll have to dish out big bucks for a team of specialists to replace your existing roof shingles completely.
Looking to become more environmentally aware? You can get a Bluetti power station with solar power to allow you more quality time outdoors without any concerns of running out of power or harming the environment while boosting your power. These combos can power all your devices and even some appliances with solar power, though the power stations also work with other energy sources.
The Bluetti NA300 & B480 battery power stations have been announced by the brand ahead of CES 2022 as a range of sodium-ion battery power stations that will provide users with access to essential power at anytime. The NA300 power station is equipped with a 3,000Wh battery that is held...
Sunny days are good for more than just your tan: by utilizing solar power, you can cut down on your electricity bill and give yourself the flexibility to stay connected while off the grid. Despite how intimidating solar power seems, with some basic knowledge of what the different components do,...
