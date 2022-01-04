How AI Is Paving the Way for Smart Documentation Management

General Manager, Automotive, Mobility & Transportation Industry. For businesses across the automotive, mobility, and transportation industry, sustainability is no longer a business priority—it is a responsibility. A World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) publication noted that while 75 percent of all global CO2 emissions are generated by cities, up to 40 percent of these emissions come from urban freight—a key target area where electrification, autonomous, and advanced mobility solutions can help improve. As the world faces an urgent need to reduce its carbon consumption, the industry is faced with the challenge of adapting to today’s complex realities while keeping pace with vehicle innovation. Harnessing data capabilities, supporting the development of electric models and associated infrastructure, and enabling the creation of smart mobility solutions will be key factors in working towards a cleaner, more eco-centric future.

