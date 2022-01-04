ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How AI Is Paving the Way for Smart Documentation Management

By Hiral Rana
dataversity.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the days when we used to stand in a queue to get a copy of a document? Or when we discovered the magical-seeming invention of personal Xerox machines that later became an office necessity?. When it comes to document management, we surely have come a long way from...

www.dataversity.net

dataversity.net

6 Data Cleaning Strategies Your Company Needs Right Now

Data cleaning (or data cleansing) is the process of checking your data for correctness, validity, and consistency and fixing it when necessary. No matter what type of data you are handling, its quality is crucial. So it’s better to implement this process into your regular workflow as soon as possible.
ECONOMY
dataversity.net

Managing Talent in the Age of AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the way we live and work, and the pace of that change is accelerating across every aspect of the business landscape, from operations to the customer experience. As its capabilities expand, investment in AI continues to grow, reaching $67.9 billion in 2020 – a 40% increase from the year prior – according to the Stanford AI Index Report 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
Infoworld

How no-code, reusable AI will bridge the AI divide

In 1960, J.C.R. Licklider, an MIT professor and an early pioneer of artificial intelligence, already envisioned our future world in his seminal article, “Man-Computer Symbiosis”:. In the anticipated symbiotic partnership, men will set the goals, formulate the hypotheses, determine the criteria, and perform the evaluations. Computing machines will...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

‘Smart’ To ‘AI’ Paradigm Shift In Edge Computing

Uniquify, a Silicon Valley neural network technology and AI edge computing company, is announcing a proprietary neural network and AI modeling technology that introduces a new paradigm to transition consumer smart devices to consumer AI devices. The bottleneck to adopting advanced AI technology isn’t the AI models or platforms but how to economically deploy these complex AI models for consumers at the edges. Uniquify’s neural network 2.0 and AI modeling technology will enable many consumer products to become AI devices so that consumers can benefit from advanced AI models while protecting their privacy by running services at the edges.
TECHNOLOGY
dataversity.net

5 Trends That Will Enable Organizations to Leverage Data Effectively in 2022

With data dependency at an all-time high for businesses, almost every industry player is looking to establish themselves as a technology company first, similar to Amazon or Netflix. Organizations have pushed the gas pedal on their digital transformation journey, and now understand that they need to be mindful of how they integrate and manage enterprise data that is distributed, still easily accessible, trusted, and governed.
ECONOMY
The Windows Club

How to inspect documents in Word using Document Inspector

When creating or editing a Word document, some personal information that you do not wish to share will add to the file automatically. The Document Inspector feature will search and remove hidden data in your document, such as comments, watermarks, and other metadata before, publishing. What is checked by the...
SOFTWARE
dataversity.net

Predictions for 2022: What Does the Future Hold for Databases and Open Source?

Any time we stare into the crystal ball and try to predict the future, we try to balance what we want to see and what we hope won’t happen. We have to extrapolate from our own experiences, and what we think will take place after. And we’ll have to try and anticipate things that might not be likely to happen, but would have a big impact if they did.
COMPUTERS
Lumia UK

Pave the way for a sustainable future with data and smart mobility solutions

General Manager, Automotive, Mobility & Transportation Industry. For businesses across the automotive, mobility, and transportation industry, sustainability is no longer a business priority—it is a responsibility. A World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) publication noted that while 75 percent of all global CO2 emissions are generated by cities, up to 40 percent of these emissions come from urban freight—a key target area where electrification, autonomous, and advanced mobility solutions can help improve. As the world faces an urgent need to reduce its carbon consumption, the industry is faced with the challenge of adapting to today’s complex realities while keeping pace with vehicle innovation. Harnessing data capabilities, supporting the development of electric models and associated infrastructure, and enabling the creation of smart mobility solutions will be key factors in working towards a cleaner, more eco-centric future.
CARS
dataversity.net

Leading Disruption in 2022: AI, Data Privacy Concerns, and Developer Relations

Disruption has been on an ongoing progressive cycle since the beginning of the digital era – but when the pandemic began in 2020, innovations began to progress at a record pace. In today’s world, mastering data, analytics, and advanced technologies has become a primary driver of business strategy, providing organizations with unlimited possibilities to increase business value.
TECHNOLOGY
dataversity.net

Property Graphs vs. Knowledge Graphs

One of the greatest strengths of graph databases is their ability to treat “relationships” between the data as being as important as the data itself. They show a visual image of a graph in response to queries. Graph databases are designed to hold data without restricting it to a fixed, predetermined model. As a consequence, graph databases are very good at managing complex research queries.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
helpnetsecurity.com

API security: Understanding the next top attack vector

Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) underpin today’s digital ecosystem as the essential connective tissue that allows companies to exchange data and information quickly and securely. As the post-pandemic world leans heavily on digital interaction to maintain user connections, the volume of API traffic has grown rapidly. However, this growth has also brought on emerging security challenges.
SOFTWARE
dataversity.net

Establishing Data Governance as a Service

Although Data Governance has been a hot topic for a long time, companies are still struggling to get value from their governance programs. The astounding number of tools available on the market have potential, but organizations often have trouble leveraging those tools for the most value. As data continues to...
ECONOMY
dataversity.net

Data and Analytics: The Pandemic Lessons

Since the onset of the pandemic, when the world plunged into a state of suspended animation, “touchless business” has become more than a boardroom buzzword, a survival mechanism. Customer interactions have been digitized at a pace accelerated by three years, while enterprises’ speed of response to changes, such as increasing the use of technology in operations, multiplied by a factor of 25.
PUBLIC HEALTH
velillum.com

The role of AI Technology in Procurement Management

AI technology is growing more and more as time goes by. The more interesting thing is the fact that it is getting better and better. AI is learning and so are we when it comes to programming its systems in business. Modern businesses are developing and not just because it...
SOFTWARE
dataversity.net

3 Best Practices When Using AI to Improve Compliance and Content Management

Organizations are at a pinnacle time to address how to leverage intelligent technologies. As a part of their modernization strategies, AI can help companies keep up with changing expectations from customers for more digital transactions and increase the efficiency in which they manage the influx of new digital content. Prior to the pandemic, AI, machine learning, and intelligent automation solutions were on IT roadmaps, but many businesses were taking their time to understand the best way to strategically integrate these solutions.
SOFTWARE
dataversity.net

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Trends in 2022

This article will cover the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) trends forecasted for the business landscape in 2022, but readers need to keep in mind that businesses are still contending with the pandemic, as well as labor shortages, economic crisis, and many other problematic factors. While some businesses worldwide have certainly come out stronger during these global crises, many have not, but for nearly everyone advanced technologies have revolutionized the way we live and work.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Google Cloud says it acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify

Alphabet Inc.'s Google Cloud on Tuesday said it has acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify, a provider of security orchestration, automation, and response technologies. Under the deal, estimated at about $500 million, Siemplify will be folded into the Google Cloud Platform. Google and Siemplify declined to comment on the monetary size of the agreement.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

How AI and IoT devices will revolutionize supply chain logistics and management in 2022

Internet of Things is changing how delivery and fulfillment companies are conducting operations. The IoT will have a major impact on supply chain, inventory, and logistics. Do you work in the Tech industry? Get business insights on the latest tech innovations, market trends, and your competitors with data-driven research. As...
NFL

