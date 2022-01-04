ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Latest Graphic Pack Update Introduces Full Ultrawide Support, Improved Menu Navigation Speed and More

By Francesco De Meo
wccftech.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new update for the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Graphic Pack introduces full ultrawide support, among other new features and fixes that make emulating the game on PC the best way to experience it even more than before. The new update, which went live a few days ago,...

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
pushsquare.com

Sony Partner Deviation Games to Enter Full Production on PS5 Game in 2022

Sony has acquired a lot of developers in 2021, but it’s also signed partnerships with exciting new teams like Deviation Games and Haven Studios. These aren’t particularly engaging unveilings because the outfits are just finding their feet, but they are led by veteran visionaries, like former Treyarch chief Jason Blundell in the former’s case.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Exclusive Coming to Nintendo Switch With Physical Release

The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting a PS4 exclusive this March, and not only will the game be available via the Nintendo eShop, but it will be available at retail. Earlier this month, Bandai Namco announced that Switch owners could look forward to .hack//G.U. Last Recode on March 10, 2022. At the time, there was only word of the game releasing on Switch via the Nintendo eShop, but that has since changed.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

The 9 best VR games of 2021

From long-awaited sequels such as Lone Echo II to The Climb 2, this year’s consumer VR games have brought fans hours of entertainment and some unique titles in a myriad of different genres. VR games are still in their infancy compared to the legacy next-gen consoles are bringing to...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Dead by Daylight Patch 5.5.0 PTB: New Features and Add-on Improvements

A lot of huge changes can be expected in Dead by Daylight’s latest public test build (PTB). The developers at Behaviour Interactive have said before that they will optimize game updates moving forward. Well, that has come to fruition as this PTB build is roughly 20 GB smaller than previous ones.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Menu Navigation Speed#Hud#Guis#Wii U
My Nintendo News

Japan: TV Asahi names Zelda Breath of the Wild the best video game of all-time

Japanese flagship station of the All-Nippon News Network, TV Asahi, has produced a viewer-based feature on the best video games of all-time. The list, which was comprised of over 50,000 votes, is certainly interesting and unexpected as there is a number of fairly recent video games in the top ten. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch system was voted as the best video game of all-time . Here’s the top ten games voted by viewers of TV Asahi:
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Marvel: Future Fight Update Introduces New Spiderman Content and More

Marvel: Future Fight Update Introduces New Spiderman Content and More. Netmarble Corporation is a Korean company that was formed in 2000. Since its inception, the team have worked on various titles, particularly in the mobile industry. Some of these titles include The Seven Deadly SIns, Blade & Soul Revolution and Marvel: Future Fight. Marvel’s video game catalogue has expanded quickly over the past two years with the release of Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy. Netmarble Corporation have now released a new update for Marvel: Future Fight. The latest update introduces some fun content for fans to enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Hell Shuffle: Update 5 Introduces New Difficulties and Improvements

Hell Shuffle is a combination of turn-based strategy and rogue-like deck building. This game allows you to choose one of three factions, create a deck, use various talents, set up a squad, and more. The game recently received Update 5 that introduced new difficulty levels and improvements. New Features. If...
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov Latest Update Introduces Airdops

Ok, so I wasn’t in-game, so that I couldn’t take a picture, but I saw what happened on both Pestily’s stream and my friend’s stream simultaneously. There’s an entirely new feature in the game, core in other Battle Royale games, Airdrops. The airdrop is provided by an Airplane that flies over the whole Tarkov territory, and as it seems, the flight time is synchronized across all precincts.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
mspoweruser.com

Latest Office for Android Insider update brings Read Aloud support

Microsoft today announced the release of the December Current channel (Preview) build to Office for Android users. This Build 16.0.14827.20006 brings Read Aloud for tablets. Read Aloud is a great way to “proof-listen” your writing—it’s often easier to catch errors by listening than by reading. Find...
SOFTWARE
Destructoid

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild tops Japanese TV gaming poll

Nintendo’s beloved RPG The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has topped a “favorite console games” poll held by Japanese TV network Asahi. The 2017 Switch adventure took the number one spot in the poll, which was voted for by an audience of around 50,000 TV Asashi viewers, none of whom were apparently born in the 1980s.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Chocobo GP for Nintendo Switch is also available as a commercial version

Square Enix was allowed to join Nintendo Direct in September Chocobo GP for Nintendo Switch. In short: Mario Kart with Chocobos and Final Fantasy characters. What was unclear until today: Will there be a commercial version?. Yes it will. We know because you can pre-order it from Amazon today. The...
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What Would Make Breath of the Wild 2 the Best Zelda Ever for You?

With my anticipation for a trailer and disappointment at its absence at the 2021 Game Awards, my mind has been hyper-focused on the sequel to Breath of the Wild. My imagination has been running wild since we got the last teaser of Link free-falling through the sky, and I see the potential that this sequel has for being one of the best entries in the series ever! But there are a few additions I am hoping for in this game that would definitely make that the case for me. For one, I love the open world of Breath of the Wild and am happy to return to this beautiful take on Hyrule, but I definitely missed the thrill of crawling and puzzle-solving through thematic dungeons, which is definitely one of my favorite parts of Zelda. So if legitimate dungeons make a come-back, I will be here for it! I also longed for my favorite of Link’s weapons as I traveled through Hyrule: the Hookshot (or Clawshot or any rendition of it really), and honestly all of his other cool knick-knacks too, so seeing the return of his arsenal of equipment would be fantastic.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Pokémon x Secretlab Release Limited-Edition Pikachu and Charizard Gaming Chairs

Secretlab has debuted two limited-edition gaming chairs in celebration of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary. The collection combines Secretlab’s popular TITAN Evo 2022 model with beloved Pokémons Pikachu and Charizard. Upholstered in a hybrid leatherette, each chair comes with the chosen Pokémon stitched into the backrest and embossed...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy