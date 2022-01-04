Zelda: Breath of the Wild Latest Graphic Pack Update Introduces Full Ultrawide Support, Improved Menu Navigation Speed and More

With my anticipation for a trailer and disappointment at its absence at the 2021 Game Awards, my mind has been hyper-focused on the sequel to Breath of the Wild. My imagination has been running wild since we got the last teaser of Link free-falling through the sky, and I see the potential that this sequel has for being one of the best entries in the series ever! But there are a few additions I am hoping for in this game that would definitely make that the case for me. For one, I love the open world of Breath of the Wild and am happy to return to this beautiful take on Hyrule, but I definitely missed the thrill of crawling and puzzle-solving through thematic dungeons, which is definitely one of my favorite parts of Zelda. So if legitimate dungeons make a come-back, I will be here for it! I also longed for my favorite of Link’s weapons as I traveled through Hyrule: the Hookshot (or Clawshot or any rendition of it really), and honestly all of his other cool knick-knacks too, so seeing the return of his arsenal of equipment would be fantastic.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO