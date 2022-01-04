ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Federal judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy SEALs who refused COVID-19 vaccines on religious grounds

By Bill Bostock
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SF4Kd_0dcI3KgC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gDlA9_0dcI3KgC00
A member of the US Marine Corps receiving a vaccination.

Carl Court/Getty Images

  • A nonprofit representing 35 Navy SEALs sued Biden and the DOD over his vaccine mandate.
  • The Navy had refused many service members a religious exemption to Biden's vaccine mandate.
  • On Monday, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction preventing the DOD from punishing them.

A US federal judge blocked the Department of Defense from punishing a group of Naval Special Warfare sailors who refused COVID-19 vaccines on religious grounds.

The First Liberty Institute, a nonprofit legal organization representing 35 Navy SEALS, sued the DOD and President Joe Biden in November over the administration's vaccine mandate.

Biden set a deadline of December 14 for all US military personnel to get vaccinated, but allowed exemptions to be granted on religious grounds. However, the Navy has so far approved none of the 3,247 requests for religious exemption from the vaccine, as Insider's Bethany Biron reported last week.

The lawsuit said the 35 service members faced a range of disciplinary measures for refusing the vaccine, including being administratively separated from their vaccinated colleagues or dismissed.

In a Monday filing , US District Judge Reed O'Connor said the soldiers were within their rights to to request a religious exemption to vaccination and ordered a preliminary injunction to prevent the DOD from punishing them.

"The Navy service members in this case seek to vindicate the very freedoms they have sacrificed so much to protect," O'Connor wrote in the order.

"The COVID-19 pandemic provides the government no license to abrogate those freedoms. There is no COVID-19 exception to the First Amendment. There is no military exclusion from our Constitution."

A DOD spokesperson told Insider it was "studying the decision."

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

The service members in the suit declined the vaccine on the grounds that aborted fetal cell lines are used in the production of vaccines, which are an "affront to their Creator," O'Connor said.

Fetal cell lines are cells grown using DNA from aborted fetuses. They were used in the development of several mRNA vaccines, and during the production of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine .

Of the 35 SEALs represented in the suit, 19 had requests for a religious exemption denied by the Navy, O'Connor wrote, adding that the Navy does not respect religious exemptions.

"The Navy has not granted a religious exemption to any vaccine in recent memory," O'Connor wrote. "It merely rubber stamps each denial."

O'Connor also said that the threat of 35 unvaccinated SEALs to the safety of the Navy was not sufficient, as most other personnel were vaccinated.

"The Plaintiffs' loss of religious liberties outweighs any forthcoming harm to the Navy. Even the direst circumstances cannot justify the loss of constitutional rights. Fortunately, the future does not look so dire. Nearly 100% of the Navy has been vaccinated," he said.

As of Thursday, the Marine Corps has dismissed 206 Marines for refusing to get vaccinated.

O'Connor said in the order that he had dismissed Biden as a party in this case, as the court has "no declaratory or injunctive power" against him.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Troops who refuse vaccine must be given an honorable discharge and will get access to veterans' benefits according to new $768B defense bill

The Senate overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, which contains a provision that bars the Pentagon from giving servicemembers who won't be vaccinated dishonorable discharges. That means those servicemembers will also be eligible for veterans' benefits. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican and former Army doctor, sponsored...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Vox

One of America’s most partisan judges just gave Navy SEALs permission to defy a direct order

One of the most well-settled principles of US national security law is that courts give tremendous deference to the military’s decisions regarding how to maintain discipline among its own personnel. “The essence of military service,” the Court held in Goldman v. Weinberger (1986), “is the subordination of the desires and interests of the individual to the needs of the service.” Servicemembers voluntarily give up some of their constitutional rights when they choose to join the armed services.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Pentagon#Navy Seals#Marine Corps#Carl Court#Dod#The Department Of Defense#The White House
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
hngn.com

Joe Biden Booted Out Reporters Covering the COVID-19 Emergency Meeting With Governors as if Avoiding Another Grilling by the Press

Joe Biden is observed avoiding the press during a conference about how his administration will deal with the pandemic, especially with the rise of the Omicron. Since he started office, his relationship with the press has been strained, and he selected questions to address. Another is the number of press conferences he attended that was far less than former President Donald Trump.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Daily Mail

Now get rid of your mandates, Joe: Ron DeSantis' office joins Kristi Noem and host of Republicans demanding Biden get rid of 'useless' sweeping nationwide rules after he admitted there was 'no federal solution' for COVID

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants President Joe Biden to scrap his 'useless' vaccine mandates after he told the leaders of 25 states that there is 'no federal solution' to the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said on Tuesday. The Republican governors of Florida, South Dakota, Arizona and Texas plus a host...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

206 Marines discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Marine Corps on Thursday announced that more than 200 Marines have been removed after refusing to comply with the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. A total of 206 Marines have been discharged as of Thursday, up from 169 last week, Marine Corps representative Capt. Andrew Wood said in a statement to Politico and The Hill.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Business Insider

349K+
Followers
23K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy