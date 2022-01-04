ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Family of 4 escapes overnight house fire

By WAFB Staff
 2 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family of four was able to escape an overnight house fire that occurred on Sumrall Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 4. According to the Baton Rouge...

