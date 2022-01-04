ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch: The Roller-coaster Economy

By Evan Clark
After the quick free fall that came with the first COVID-19 lockdowns and the strong bounceback last year, the economy is set to moderate in 2022.

But even if that’s something like a return to normal — whatever that may be nearly two years into the pandemic — retailers aren’t keen to return to slower growth.

Fashion saw a big boost last year with consumer spending that was fueled by government stimulus, pent-up demand and a stay-at-home mentality. But while Omicron might keep shoppers closer to home for a while, the stimulus has run out and consumers are expected to take a step back after the holiday rush.

The Conference Board is looking for consumer spending growth to slow to 2.5 percent in the first quarter, a deceleration from the 6.5 percent seen for the fourth quarter.

And that could be the trend for the year — a settling in of the economy as the world works through the pandemic. The slowdown is coming at a bad time for retailers, which are also still struggling with COVID-19 supply chain back-ups that could cut into profit margins just as top-line growth slips.

IHS Markit is looking for U.S. gross domestic product growth to downshift from 5.7 percent growth last year to 4.3 percent in 2022. That’s still way above the pre-pandemic trend and a welcome return to growth after 2020’s 3.4 percent drop, but slower growth is still slower growth in a mixed-up world.

Shipping disruptions, supply stickiness and energy price increases will continue to exert upward pressures on prices in the first half of 2022,” IHS said in its forecast. “Logistics bottlenecks will only be resolved later in the year, as demand for goods moderates and traffic normalizes, while increases in oil production and natural gas production alleviate pressures from energy prices. Wages will respond temporarily to labor market pressures in the U.S. and Europe with little-lasting effect on inflation. Year-over-year inflation rates will thus slow by the end of 2022.”

Inflation, which hit a 39-year high in November, will be front and center for the economic crowd this year, even if over the longer run prices are relatively in check for apparel.

That’s because shoppers have to put gas in the car and food on the table and then only afterward look to refresh their closets.

MarketWatch

Economy cools off, ISM finds, as firms cope with shortages and omicron

The numbers: CVS, Citibank, Wal-Mart and other service-oriented companies that dominate the economy grew slower in December, a survey showed, just as omicron began to add fresh stress on a U.S. recovery still suffering from broad labor and supply shortages. The Institute for Supply Management’s services index dropped to 62%...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Omicron variant likely to fuel inflation, as Americans keep shopping rather than dining out and traveling, retail trade group economist says

Omicron could inspire more people to buy goods rather than services, which would compound inflation as demand remains high and supply chain challenges continue, National Retail Federation's chief economist, Jack Kleinhenz, said. The latest Covid wave is unlikely to prompt an economic slowdown or a shutdown of businesses, however, the...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

The U.S. economy tries to find its happy place

There’s a question we keep asking as the pandemic’s effects wane … then surge … then surge again: Is this economy driven more by goods — despite all that supply chain craziness — or services?. This week, we got a look under the hoods...
ECONOMY
WWD

What to Watch: Europe’s Luxury Sector Is Poised to Keep Growing

Click here to read the full article. Luxury’s spectacular rebound from the pandemic is expected to continue — perhaps moderated slightly — into 2022, fueled by a vibrant U.S. market and China, and driven by local consumers instead of tourists. “The prospects for European luxury goods companies are still very promising despite the recent powerful rebound in sales,” said Erwan Rambourg, global head of consumer and retail research at HSBC in New York. “The irony of the past 18 months is that the uncertainty generated by COVID-19-related restrictions has forced management teams to be more nimble, less risk-averse, more daring and...
ECONOMY
