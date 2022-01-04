Why SunPower Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket Today?

The company operates in a lot of sectors that are out of favor with investors right now. Shares of Block (NYSE:SQ), the company formerly known as Square, traded with volatility today as the afternoon got underway. The stock fell 4% this morning and then was 1.6% up, as of 12:10 p.m. ET. There is no obvious reason for the move.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO