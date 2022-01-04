Letter: AARP response to Patients Rising

A neighbor (senior like me) and I attended the Idaho Potato Drop around 8 p.m. I had proof of vaccination on my phone. She had forgotten hers. She was denied entry to Capitol Park, a public space. It was really cold. Inside the barriers were propane burner barrels for warming the spectators. There was no warming station outside the park barriers. Both she and I have resided in Boise for decades, we own our homes and pay property taxes. Few people inside or outside the park, during the festival were wearing masks. The city, via permit process, and the festival organizers need to do a bit better for Boise. Denial of entry and exposure to risk of hypothermia (and/or pneumonia) is as great a risk as COVID contagion. We had to leave early as she was shivering, standing outside the barrier watching the band with a group of people huddled together, none wearing masks. She is fully vaccinated. She just couldn’t prove it.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO