Letter: AARP response to Patients Rising

By BEN DOMAINGUE -
Concord Monitor
 2 days ago

The commentary, “AARP has a conflict of interest when it comes to drug pricing legislation,” reads like all the other opinions that Big Pharma and its enablers recycle. If anyone has a conflict, it is astroturf groups like Patients Rising, claiming to speak for patients but cozying up to Big...

www.concordmonitor.com

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Proposed Medicare changes are unhealthy for consumers

There is a looming problem with Medicare. It is called direct contracting, a program being pursued by the Biden administration. It has received little coverage in the media and no congressional oversight, yet it can affect millions of people on Medicare – and cost taxpayers more money. Direct contracting...
HEALTH
INFORUM

Letter: Recent AARP hit piece one of many lodged by Big Pharma

The op-ed, “AARP has a conflict of interest when it comes to drug pricing legislation,” reads like all the other opinions that Big Pharma and its enablers recycle. If anyone has a conflict, it is astroturf groups like Patients Rising, claiming to speak for patients but cozying up to Big Pharma.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Times Leader

Their View: AARP has a conflict of interest

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. AARP is the nation’s biggest and most influential advocacy group for seniors. It has about 38 million members — more than 11% of the U.S. population. From lobbying for better conditions in nursing homes to getting travel discounts for members, the organization has done much to help retired people over the years.
ECONOMY
Smoky Mountain News

Medicare changes bad for patients

If you survived the daily bombardment of TV ads for Medicare Advantage plans during Medicare Open Enrollment and chose to stick with traditional Medicare, you could be in for a big surprise. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services “Innovation Center” is “piloting” a program in North Carolina and other...
HEALTH
MarketRealist

Why SSI Recipients May Not Get a Fourth Stimulus Check In 2022

American retirees will start receiving their COLA-boosted social security checks in Jan. 2022. Many are also counting on supplemental security income (SSI) and hoping for a fourth stimulus check. The 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment to social security payments in 2022 marks the highest annual increase to the benefits in about 40 years.
ECONOMY
WRAL

Fact check: Are Medicare premiums rising due to inflation?

Republicans blame President Joe Biden for this year’s historic surge in inflation reflected in higher prices for almost everything — from cars and gas to food and housing. They see last month’s 6.2% annual inflation rate — the highest in decades and mostly driven by an increase in consumer spending and supply issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic — as a ticket to taking back control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
Idaho Statesman

Letters to the editor: Vaccination cards, AARP, Yenor, death penalty

A neighbor (senior like me) and I attended the Idaho Potato Drop around 8 p.m. I had proof of vaccination on my phone. She had forgotten hers. She was denied entry to Capitol Park, a public space. It was really cold. Inside the barriers were propane burner barrels for warming the spectators. There was no warming station outside the park barriers. Both she and I have resided in Boise for decades, we own our homes and pay property taxes. Few people inside or outside the park, during the festival were wearing masks. The city, via permit process, and the festival organizers need to do a bit better for Boise. Denial of entry and exposure to risk of hypothermia (and/or pneumonia) is as great a risk as COVID contagion. We had to leave early as she was shivering, standing outside the barrier watching the band with a group of people huddled together, none wearing masks. She is fully vaccinated. She just couldn’t prove it.
BOISE, ID
The Repository

Commentary: Congress has an opportunity to expand life-saving drug access with biosimilars

Affordable drugs and innovation can go together, and we can have both with biosimilars.  Aptly named, "biosimilars" are defined as medications that are "similar" to and perform the same basic function as “biological” medications (called "biologics") — medications that are specifically derived from living organisms. Simply put, if biologics can be compared to brand named drugs, then biosimilars can be compared to generic drugs. ...
CANCER
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks for Social Security Recipients in February 2022? | Latest Update

COVID- The number of Omicron virus strain infections in the United States has grown by 19, underscoring the need of conducting the fourth stimulation check as soon as possible. According to marcanews.com, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to approve legislation that would provide seniors with an additional $1,400 stimulus check as part of the federal stimulus package.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Here is the age when many Americans hope to retire

The average age at which Americans hope to stop working is 62. But exactly when people hope to stop working varies by generation. Working longer has certain advantages, particularly with regard to Social Security and Medicare. Many workers look forward to the day when they can retire. A recent survey...
ECONOMY
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
foodcontessa.com

In 2022, the IRS Will Be Sending Out a New Surprise Bonus of $5,200: Are You Eligible for the Program?

In 2022, the IRS will distribute $5,200 surprise payments to recipients across the United States, which will be a welcome respite. The end of the stimulus cheques has had an impact on low-income households’ financial status. Residents of the Navajo Tribe will get $2,000 in cheques, while kids will receive $600, according to Marca. The beginning of January will serve as a prelude to increased monetary aid for residents and their families.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mountain Mail

Minimum wage to increase Saturday

Colorado’s minimum wage will increase Jan. 1 to $12.56, or $9.54 for those receiving enough in tips for total pay to meet or exceed the full minimum wage. Voters in 2006 adopted an amendment to the Colorado Constitution that requires the minimum wage to adjust for inflation each year. From 2017-2020 the increase was larger after voters in 2016 approved a measure that raised the minimum wage by 90-99 cents annually until it reached $12 by 2020.
BUSINESS
leedaily.com

Will Social Security Recipients Get an Extra $200 in January

In most cases, welfare assistance payouts are modified to consider hyperinflation. These changes had usually accumulated in a pay increase for participants. As a consequence of elevated manufacturing costs, several beneficiaries’ benefit payouts might increase by upward of two hundred dollars in the coming year. Unless you are a...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
foodcontessa.com

$1,400 an Additional Stimulus Check Is Now Available and Will Be Deposited Into Your Account at Any Moment.

The United States has a $1,400 stimulus check on hand to help the new year get off to a good start. You’ll Receive Another Stimulus Payment at Any Time. There will be an additional stimulus payment for American citizens in 2022. A fourth stimulus check will be available at the start of the new year. People who have been affected by COVID-19 and other economic circumstances will get $1400 as part of President Joe Biden’s new American Rescue Plan.
INCOME TAX

