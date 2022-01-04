What time is FBI: Most Wanted on tonight? (January 4)

After a holiday hiatus, is Law & Order: SVU new tonight over at NBC? Do we have some good news to pass along on Organized Crime?. Luckily, today is your lucky day! Both of these shows are going to be airing new episodes starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and when it comes to the former show, we’re heading back in time! You will see what the SVU team were dealing with at the start of the holiday season, and beyond just that, the return of a familiar face in Donal Logue as Declan. He’s a character who has a personal history with all of the characters, but most notable one Amanda Rollins. That’s going to make a big part of the story tonight deeply personal, given that he fathered a child with her several years back; soon after that, he was sent off on an undercover mission.

