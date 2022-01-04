ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What time is FBI: Most Wanted on tonight? (January 4)

By Alexandria Ingham
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter taking a short break for the holidays, the FBI: Most Wanted team is back. What time can you watch the all-new episode on CBS tonight?. The team is back in action. It’s been a while due to the holiday break, but things are back on track for the start of...

precincttv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

How Shemar Moore's S.W.A.T. Did In The Ratings With Move To CBS Sunday Nights

With the crime drama S.W.A.T. having faced dwindling ratings issues with its fourth season on CBS, the network made a calculated move in shifting the Shemar Moore series from its Wednesday-night home to Fridays to fill the void left by MacGyver's untimely cancellation in early 2021. That shift was seemingly just the attention bump that S.W.A.T. needed, too, as it fared quite well as the lead-in for Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods. But the first weekend of 2022 saw another scheduling change, with its big midseason premiere debuting on Sunday, January 2, marking its new primetime home for the near future. But was it actually a good move?
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ratings: FBI: Most Wanted Rises in Earlier Slot, Queens Hits Low Note

In the latest TV show ratings, FBI: Most Wanted and The Voice‘s season finale were part of a three-way tie for the nightly demo win, while FBI proper copped Tuesday’s largest audience. CBS | FBI drew 8.2 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, ticking up week-to-week. With its own fall finale and airing an hour earlier, Most Wanted (6.7 mil/0.7) saw its best audience since the season opener and tied its season high in the demo. NBC | Leading out of Grand Crew‘s series-opening double pump (2.3 mil/0.4, 1.7 mil/0.3), The Voice (6.8 mil/0.7, read recap and winners’ message) was...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why CBS' FBI Could Be Ready For A Crossover With Law And Order: SVU

Spoilers ahead for the midseason premiere of FBI Season 4, called “Fostered.”. FBI returned to CBS with a midseason premiere that provided a window into Tiff’s past when it began to clash with a case in the present, and she teamed up with Maggie more than her usual partner. They did solve the case, although not without some more collateral damage to kick off the second half of Season 4. Based on this episode as well as the promo and episode description for next week, however, I think that FBI is ready for a crossover with none other than Law & Order: SVU over on NBC.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ratings: FBI, Judge Steve Harvey Place 2nd Behind This Is Us' Final Premiere

In the latest TV show ratings, the beginning of This Is Us‘ end easily led Tuesday in the demo, while FBI dominated the night in total viewers. NBC’s crown jewel opened its farewell run with 5.3 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, on par with its previous averages (5.6 mil/1.0); TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “B+” (read recap). Opening NBC’s night, American Auto drew 2.4 mil/0.4, followed by Grand Crew‘s 1.6 mil/0.3. Come 10 pm, New Amsterdam (3.3 mil/0.4) was steady vs. its fall finale. Over on CBS, FBI (8.3 mil/0.7) returned steady in the demo and...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
MLive.com

How to Watch “FBI” triple premiere night on CBS

Starting at 8pm, watch three back-to-back premieres of FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted. Stream these hit crime shows for free with FuboTV and Paramount+. From Dick Wolf and the Law & Order team come three other high-stakes crime dramas following the New York FBI office, International Fly Team, and Fugitive Task Force. Tonight, each of these elite squads return for a night of season premieres. Join the popular FBI franchise for an action-packed evening of seasoned crime-fighting. You don’t want to miss three hours of FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Is a new episode of FBI: International on tonight? (December 28)

Tuesdays have become all about the three FBI shows, and we’re hoping for new episodes tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 28. What’s actually going on with the FBI: International?. The bad news is that there won’t be a new episode of FBI: International on tonight. That’s not all that surprising if you’ve been following previous posts about the series.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Fubo Tv#Cbs#Most Wanted#Sling Tv#Paramount#Amazon Channels
cartermatt.com

Is Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, January 6?

After a holiday hiatus, is Law & Order: SVU new tonight over at NBC? Do we have some good news to pass along on Organized Crime?. Luckily, today is your lucky day! Both of these shows are going to be airing new episodes starting at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and when it comes to the former show, we’re heading back in time! You will see what the SVU team were dealing with at the start of the holiday season, and beyond just that, the return of a familiar face in Donal Logue as Declan. He’s a character who has a personal history with all of the characters, but most notable one Amanda Rollins. That’s going to make a big part of the story tonight deeply personal, given that he fathered a child with her several years back; soon after that, he was sent off on an undercover mission.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘FBI’ Shows Return Tonight: How, When to Watch

Look out, friend, because FBI is returning to the CBS primetime lineup tonight. Let’s check out how you can see the show. We get a little assistance from the show’s Instagram account. Let’s just take a peek and see what was sent out on Tuesday afternoon. So...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 11 spoilers: A look ahead at ‘Hunter’

Season 3 episode 11 is set to air on CBS this coming week, and this feels like one of the more sinister cases we’ve seen. For a little more evidence of how sinister we’re talking, just think about the title here in “Hunter.” Also, take a look at the attached synopsis for more insight as to what lies ahead:
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

What time is the A Discovery of Witches Season 3 premiere on tonight?

It’s time to get one of our Droughtlander shows back. The A Discovery of Witches Season 3 premiere airs tonight. Here’s all you need to know about it. We’re certainly ready for new episodes of A Discovery of Witches. The series is one of our Droughtlander watches, and we still have a little while longer to wait for Outlander Season 6 to premiere.
TV SERIES
FanSided

NCIS Season 19, Episode 11 return date: Why is the show on another break?

If you’re getting frustrated with the breaks in the CBS schedule, you are not alone. NCIS Season 19, Episode 11 won’t air next week. When will the series return?. The on-off schedule is certainly getting frustrating. Sometimes, it’s not easy for CBS to plan considering it’s all linked to filming delays due to the pandemic. Other times, it just feels like bad scheduling decisions.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Final Season Debut & ‘FBI’ Lead Tuesday Ratings; ‘black-ish’ & ‘American Auto’ Among Additional Premieres

The Pearsons have returned to NBC for their final chapter in This Is Us, which was the night’s highest-rated title of Tuesday primetime. Returning for its sixth and final season, This Is Us earned a 1.0 rating the 18-49 demo and 5.26 million viewers, besting the other premieres of the night. Starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Chrissy Metz, This Is Us rose from the Season 5 finale back in May 2021 (0.8, 5.07M), but failed to match the previous season opener in October 2020 (1.3, 7.07M). In true This Is Us premiere fashion, the first...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How FBI’s Jeremy Sisto Would Feel About A Potential Law And Order Crossover

With Law & Order returning to NBC to take its place in a TV universe that currently spans three franchises with some long-running shows over two networks, there are some stars who have appeared as more than one character over the years. Jeremy Sisto portrayed NYPD Detective Cyrus Lupo in Law & Order during its original run and is currently Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine in FBI. Sisto recently opened up about how he would feel about the two shows crossing over for Law & Order’s upcoming revival.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’ Dominates Wednesday Demo & Audience; ‘The Amazing Race’ Viewers Rise With Premiere

NBC’s Chicago Trio is back after the holiday break, heating up the new year as Chicago Fire wins both viewers and demo rating on Wednesday. At the top of primetime Chicago Med won the 8 p.m. hour earning a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.75 million viewers. Stable from the latest episode back in early December (0.7, 6.40M), Chicago Med tied with the two-hour Season 33 premiere of The Amazing Race on CBS (0.7, 4.24M), but beat the competition series in viewers. The Amazing Race, which returned to CBS after Covid delays, was steady from its Season 32 premiere in October...
CHICAGO, IL
spoilertv.com

NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 1.11 - The Game - Press Release

WHEN EVIDENCE TO PUT AWAY A DRUG KINGPIN IS STOLEN, LUCY GOES UNDERCOVER AT AN UNDERGROUND POKER TOURNAMENT TO FIND OUT WHICH HIGH-ROLLER IS BEHIND THE CRIME, ON “NCIS: HAWAI`I,” MONDAY, JAN. 17. “The Game” – When evidence to put away a drug kingpin is stolen, Lucy goes...
TV SERIES
FanSided

FanSided

215K+
Followers
403K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy